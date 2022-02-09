The 11 Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video Everyone Should Watch

Amazon doesn’t just deliver your each and every online shopping purchase, it’s also there for your entertainment needs. Amazon Prime Video is one of the most affordable streaming services in Australia and it’s home to some of the best shows as well.

Amazon Prime has racked up plenty of awards nominations over the years thanks to its hit original shows, all of which are well worth your time if you need something new to watch.

To help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered a list of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video in Australia.

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys

The world has a pretty idealised vision of superheroes thanks to years of comic books and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what if Superman was really just an arsehole?

The Boys shows us a reality where superheroes exist only to serve as celebrities and corporate figureheads. The boys, led by Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, set out to get vengeance on these corrupt superheroes and expose their dirty hidden secrets.

Who would’ve thought one of the most politically relevant TV shows today would be a raunchy, graphic comic book adaptation, but The Boys is living proof.

Watch it here.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the shows that got everyone talking about (and watching) Amazon Prime.

The series follows Miriam Maisel who discovers she has a secret knack for stand-up comedy. This newfound talent uproots her from her 1950s perfect housewife life and takes her on a journey through New York’s comedy scene.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has earned dozens of award nominations thanks to its whip-smart comedy paired with its poignant drama and a stunning performance from Rachel Brosnahan.

Watch it here.

The Wilds

If you’re looking for a teen drama that doesn’t feel so cringe then The Wilds is here for you.

The series plucks eight teenage girls from radically different walks of life and throws them into a survival situation on a deserted island for a Lord of the Flies-style social experiment.

The Wilds has mystery, drama and it poignantly explores a range of complex issues impacting young women these days.

Watch it here.

Little Fires Everywhere

Fresh off the back of Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon chose to produce and star in yet another best-selling book adaptation – Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere.

The series stars Witherspoon alongside Kerry Washington as two mothers with very different backgrounds raising their children in an affluent Ohio neighbourhood.

Little Fires Everywhere ties issues of race, class and identity into a thrilling 8-episode drama that you won’t be able to stop watching.

Watch it here.

Upload

After being involved in a critical accident, one man chooses to upload his consciousness into a virtual afterlife before he dies. As he adapts to this new online world he starts to have suspicions about his untimely death.

Upload is a witty science-fiction comedy that shows the extreme extent to which technology shapes our lives (and will continue to do so in the future).

Watch it here.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has seen plenty of iterations over the years, from Harrison Ford to Chris Pine, but John Krasinski’s version is one of the best.

In this Amazon original, Jack Ryan is an up and coming CIA analyst who gets thrown into his first field mission and helps decipher a pattern of terrorist communications.

Watch it here.

Invincible

If you liked The Boys you’re probably going to like Invincible. It’s another bold and brutal comic adaptation that turns traditional superhero tropes on its head.

The story follows the teenage son of Omni-Man, the world’s most powerful superhero, as he develops superpowers and uncovers the secrets behind his father’s legacy.

The original comic comes from the mind of Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and has been translated into a bloody action-packed animated series. The all-star voice cast features Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandra Oh and Gillian Jacobs, just to name a few.

Watch it here.

Good Omens

Good Omens is another wild fantasy ride from the imaginative brain of Neil Gaiman.

The show follows angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and his demon frenemy Crowley (David Tennant) as they join forces to stop an impending armageddon.

If you’ve seen any of Neil Gaiman or Terry Pratchett’s prior work, you’ll know what to expect.

Watch it here.

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a household name mainly thanks to Fleabag, the British comedy that she created and stars in.

Waller-Bridge plays Fleabag, a free-spirited, angry and confused young woman in London who frequently breaks the fourth wall to give us her hilarious commentary.

We could all use a laugh after this last couple of years and if you haven’t seen Fleabag yet it should go to the top of your list.

Watch it here.

The Expanse

If you’re looking for an expansive sci-fi world to get lost in then The Expanse has it all in the name.

The TV show is set hundreds of years in the future where humans have colonised the solar system and tensions are rising between Earth and Mars. In the midst of this, a detective and starship captain work together to find a missing woman and uncover one of humanity’s greatest conspiracies.

Watch it here.

Reacher

This series is fairly new to the scene, dropping in 2022, but Reacher is already turning heads. Boasting an 85 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show is certainly one to add to your must-watch list.

Reacher is based on the books by Lee Child and follows the story of Jack Reacher – a former military police investigator who is falsely accused of murder.

Watch it here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.