Toast to Star Wars on May the 4th With These Blue Milk Recipes

To execute the ultimate Star Wars day you’re gonna need some themed food. And nothing is more iconic in the Star Wars universe than blue milk.

Blue milk makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the movies but has gone on to become an essential Star Wars cuisine. It was first made famous in Episode IV: A New Hope, at the Skywalker/Lars family table.

It has since appeared in multiple canon Star Wars stories, including Attack of the Clones, Rogue One and Star Wars Rebels. Fans can even get their hands on real blue milk at Disneyland’s Star Wars-themed park, Galaxy’s Edge.

As someone who has visited Galaxy’s Edge and tried blue milk for real, I can vouch for its deliciousness. It is far more than just some food dye in a glass of milk (which is what Mark Hamill had to drink on set).

Blue milk recipes can vary wildly, but in honour of May 4, we’ve gathered some of the best for you to make this Star Wars treat at home.

Star Wars’ blue milk recipe

Coming from the Star Wars official website is this classic recipe for blue milk.

What you’ll need:

1-1/2 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

blue food gel dye

Directions:

Stir together the milk, sugar, and vanilla.

When the sugar is dissolved, stir in a drop of blue food gel dye until combined.

Keep in the refrigerator until ready to drink.

Galaxy’s Edge recipe

When it comes to the blue milk Disney created for Galaxy’s Edge, things are a little different. For starters, the drink is frozen, which is far more appealing in the heat of Florida or California.

It also tastes nothing like milk, despite having a similar consistency. There are blue and green options and both have a fruity-slushy flavour. It’s pretty tasty but a little different to the recipe above.

If you’re looking to recreate the Galaxy’s Edge version at home you have some options. Galaxy’s Edge beverage director Brian Koziol revealed the ingredients within blue milk to Entertainment Weekly prior to the park’s opening.

“The blue milk is actually plant-based dairy — essentially rice milk — which makes it easier for everyone to enjoy, even the lactose intolerant. And it’s soft-frozen, like a milkshake. It’s a lot like a smoothie.”

Apparently, the beverage is also infused with berry and melon flavours to create that fruity taste.

Given the exact method for Galaxy’s Edge blue milk is still unknown, there are a few great copycat recipes out there.

One comes from Ashley Crafted and it sounds like it’s bang-on with the park’s recipe.

What you’ll need:

1 Cup Pineapple Juice

1/2 cup Rice Milk

1/2 c up Canned Coconut Milk

c 1/2 cup passion fruit juice

1 Tablespoon Lime Juice

1 Tablespoon Watermelon Syrup

2 Drops Blue Food Colouring

Directions:

In a blender, add all the ingredients together, and pulse until well combined. You can do this in a bowl with a whisk instead – the blender just does a good job breaking up the coconut milk and spreading the food colouring. Pour into an ice cream machine and run about 5-8 minutes or until slushy. Scoop into cups and enjoy!

If you’d rather have a warm blue milk beverage as we head into these colder months down under, check out this take on warm blue milk (which looks more delicious than that sounds).

Now that you’ve got your blue milk, you’ll need some Star Wars to watch with it! Check out our May the 4th Star Wars streaming guide for some good picks.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.