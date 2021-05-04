Treat Yourself to an Intergalactic Orgasm With These Star Wars Inspired Sex Toys

May the fourth be with you, pals. Today is Christmas for Star Wars fans and we want you to be able to celebrate this intergalactic holiday however you see fit. If that’s by binge-watching every single canon film, fab. If you’d rather spend this special day by getting into the newly released animated series The Bad Batch, do you.

And if you’d like to honour May 4th by ordering yourself a box of Star Wars-themed sex toys, we’re here for it.

For those who fall into the latter category, we have pulled together a list of spicy little toys from a galaxy far, far away. Check out the list below.

Star Wars sex toys that will light up your universe:

Darth Vibrator – $228.44

Starting strong, the first option in the bunch is this Darth Vibrator wand massager by GeekySexToys.

Death Star Flogger – currently 40% off at $51.91

If you’re into some themed BDSM play, this Star Wars flogger will surely bring out the dark side.

Laser Sword Dildo – $43.02

This baby is clearly a saucy take on a lightsaber, perfect for slaying in the bedroom. It also comes in a bunch of different colours – cute!

Laser Sword LED Dildo – USD149.00 (about $192 AUD)

If you want the full lightsaber experience, GeekySexToys has a collection that will literally light you up.

R2-V2 – $228.44

Okay, so I may never be able to look at sweet little R2-D2 the same way again. But if you’re into droids, this vibrating wand massager may be for you.

Soft Silicone Galaxy Dildo – currently 50% off at $27.47

This isn’t strictly Star Wars-inspired, okay? But the glittering galaxy-themed 7-inch dildo is about as space-aged as they come, so we’re including it for you.

Space Station Ball Gag – $81.10

This Silicone ball gag with faux leather straps will give you a whole new appreciation for the space station. It’s also worth pointing out that this is hypoallergenic, odourless and tasteless. Sci-fi sex, done right.

And there you have it. Star Wars is either ruined for you forever, or you’ve discovered an entirely new way to celebrate the franchise. Either way – enjoy, I hope you will.