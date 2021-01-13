Every New Netflix Movie Streaming in 2021

2020 was the year of delayed movies. But the good news is that in 2021 we will be spoiled for choice. Netflix is bringing out 70 original films this year – that’s more than one a week!

Netflix has got every genre covered from action to romance to thriller – and even a couple of musicals. Plus you’ll see all your favourite actors on the streaming service this year including Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson and Meryl Streep.

Not all the movies have release dates just yet, but you know how much Netflix likes to drop good content without warning on us. Check out some of the best of what’s coming this year! (All synopses are courtesy of Netflix.)

Action

Army of the Dead

From Justice League director Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas as a group of mercenaries venture into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever.

Starring: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi, Omari Hardwick.

Red Notice

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds

Other Action Films coming to Netflix

Awake

Kate

Outside of the Wire (Jan 15)

Sweet Girl

Horror

Fear Street Trilogy

Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978, Fear Street: 1666

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Adapted from R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

Directed by Leigh Janiak

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale.

Other Horror films coming to Netflix:

No One Gets Out Alive: Directed by Santiago Menghini, starring Cristina Rodlo and Marc Menchaca.

Directed by Santiago Menghini, starring Cristina Rodlo and Marc Menchaca. There’s Someone Inside Your House: Directed by Patrick Brice, starring Sydney Park, Theodore Pellerin.

Thriller

Escape From Spiderhead

In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich

Other Thriller Films coming to Netflix:

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Willow

Things Heard and Seen

Sci-Fi

Stowaway

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).

Directed by Joe Penna

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson

Romance

Kissing Booth 3

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going. Which path will Elle choose?

Directed by Vince Marcello

Starring: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, Molly Ringwald

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

Directed by Michael Fimognari

Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett

Other Romance films coming to Netflix:

A Castle for Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Drama

Beauty

A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star.

Directed by Andrew Dosunmu

Starring: Niecy Nash, Aleyse Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kyle Bary, Michael Ward and Sharon Stone

Malcolm & Marie (coming February 5)

Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.

Other Drama films coming to Netflix:

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Monster

Penguin Bloom

Pieces of a Woman

The Dig

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger

Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film

Untitled Graham King

Western

The Harder They Fall

In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel

Starring: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Regina King, Idris Elba

Comedy

Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.

Directed by Adam McKay

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. Additional cast includes Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

Other Comedy films coming to Netflix:

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Double Dad

I Care A Lot

Moxie

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

Family

YES DAY

Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY – where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.

Directed by Miguel Arteta

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla, Nat Faxon, Molly Sims, Fortune Feimster, Arturo Castro

Other Family movies coming to Netflix:

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale From Shaun The Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana

Nightbooks

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Skater Girl

The Loud House Movie

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

Musical

tick, tick… BOOM!

Set in 1990, tick, tick…BOOM! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia – which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety – wondering if his dream is worth the cost.

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford, Judith Light

Other Musical movies coming to Netflix:

A Week Away

Get ready to settle in with some Netflix in 2021 because this slate is stacked!