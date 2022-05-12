Wondering What a Toothbrush Synced to Your Phone Actually Does? I Gave It a Go

Level Up Your Life

Image: Supplied
I recently took my first trip to the dentist since the world reopened post-COVID-19, and with two years of wear and tear on my teeth, I truly expected the worst. But as it turned out, my pearly whites were in tip-top shape. To whom or what do I have to thank for that? According to my dentist, it just might’ve just been my trusty electric toothbrush — the Oral B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush, to be precise (one of the best on the market, if I do say so myself).

Now, if you’ve read any of my other electric toothbrush yarns, you’ll know I’ve done quite the deep dive into dental care, so I thought it’s only fair I start reviewing my favourites, so you can make an informed decision when choosing to invest in one of your own.

First up: the Oral B iO Series 8.

Pros 

Bluetooth connectivity

Image: Supplied

Of course, I’m going to spotlight this epic feature first because it’s the absolute best part about this whole toothbrush. Basically, when you first open up your toothbrush’s package, you’ll be prompted to download the Oral B Brush App. That way, you can then sync your toothbrush to your smartphone via Bluetooth. The process was super easy and full-proof, so don’t think you have to be a tech genius to figure it out.

Once you’ve done that, all you have to do is open the app and press ‘brush now’. The artificial intelligence built into your electric toothbrush will then connect to your phone, which will monitor where you’ve brushed properly and alert you to any places you might have missed. As you can see in the image above, the opaque white indicates a good clean, whereas the different shades of darker blue keep tabs on the spots you can still work on a little more — and in case you were wondering, the accuracy is incredible. You’ll even get a two-minute countdown, which is the dentist-approved time you should brush for.

After you’re finished brushing, you’ll also find that the app lets you start a daily brushing record where you can tick off whether you’ve flossed, rinsed or gargled post-brush. It also keeps tabs on gum bleeding if that’s an issue for you, storing that data to ensure your next brushing experience takes this pain point into account.

Various modes

Oral B Electric Toothbrush, best electric toothbrush, Oral-B iO 8 Series Electric Toothbrush

If that wasn’t already cool enough, this brush is completely kitted out with a bunch of different settings to suit literally any tooth need. From Daily Clean, Sensitive, Gum Care and Intense Clean to Whitening and Super Sensitive, you can adjust the brush’s setting based on your preference. I tend to use Daily Care most regularly, but when I have sensitive gums, I tend to pop it on gum care or sensitive mod, and it really makes a difference when it comes to preventing my gum bleeding as it makes the brushing feel much more gentle.

My gripe with many of my previous electric toothbrushes was the tongue cleaning aspect — they never worked as well as a manual brush when it came to giving your tongue an optimal clean. But I was pleasantly surprised to find that this baby works great on your tongue if you use intense mode. Finish it off with a tongue scraper, and you’re set to go. Thank me later.

Pressure sensors

To further customise and enhance your brushing experience, the Oral B iO Series 8 is fitted with Smart Pressure Sensors that helped me to know when I was brushing too hard (red) and when my pressure was perfect (green).

Battery life

I usually keep my brush on the magnetic charging dock (which makes it feel so high tech and is also a dream to clean), but when I travel and keep it in its charging case, the Oral B Electric Toothbrush can last me for five or so days — give or take. It also only takes about three hours to reach a full charge from being flat.

Drawbacks

The accessories aren’t great for the price point

Oral B Electric Toothbrush, best electric toothbrush, Oral-B iO 8 Series Electric Toothbrush
Image: Supplied

For an RRP of $649, the accessories that the Oral B Electric Toothbrush comes with aren’t that great. For example, the travel case is just a plastic shell that doesn’t feel as durable and sturdy as I would have liked. I was also disappointed to see that the case didn’t have a charging function — the one that charges on the go for longer-term holidays — like some of the other models have. I did like the lil’ holder for the replacement brushes, though.

I didn’t realise how expensive the replacement heads were

Oral B Electric Toothbrush, best electric toothbrush, Oral-B iO 8 Series Electric Toothbrush

It’s no secret you have you have to invest in replacement heads when the old ones get scrappy and worn, but just note that the replacement heads are a further investment on top of the toothbrush cost. While the brush itself should come with a few to start you off, you’re looking at a two-pack for $33.95 or a four-pack for $61.58.

Final verdict

I am a convert! Paired with the Oral B 3D Lasting White toothpaste, this toothbrush has taken good care of my pearly whites (and that’s not just coming from me, my dentist, too). The app element also makes it a whole lot more interactive — who knew there was so much more to brushing than I originally thought?!

Where can you buy the Oral B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush?

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

