Shaver Shop Has Slashed up to 75% Off Hair Removal, Oral Care and More

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Have you been eyeing off an IPL hair removal device or maybe one of those fancy electric toothbrushes? Well, you’ll be glad to hear that Shaver Shop’s Spring Sale is on right now, allowing you to save up to 75% off shavers, oral care, hair stylers and more.

But hurry, this limited time sale is on now until 3 October, which only gives you a couple of weeks to snap up a deal. You can check out the full sale here.

If you want to know which Shaver Shop Australia deals are worth splurging on online, we’ve rounded them all up below.

Best shaving and hair removal deals

Have you always wanted an epilator, but you’ve been turned off by the price tag? While it’s nice to go into a salon and wax away any unwanted hair growth, you can do it from the comfort of home.

One of Lifehacker Australia’s writers, Tiffany Forbes, recently gave the Braun Silk-épil 9 Flex a go and she absolutely loves this little epilator. So much so that she’s decided to replace all of her future laser and wax appointments in favour of her hair removal routine.

Other great deals include $500 off this Braun Silk Expert IPL device, $100 off this Philips Series 5000 electric shaver and 50% off this all-in-one Wahl body trimmer.

Check out more Shaver Shop online deals below:

Best oral care deals

These days, electric toothbrushes have really upped their game. Not only can they improve oral health, but now they also use in-app coaching to help you effectively brush your teeth.

Take the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush for instance. It uses personalising coaching to alert you whenever you’re scrubbing too hard, highlight any spots you’ve missed and automatically adjust brushing speed.

We also reviewed the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush not too long ago, and honestly, it was a game-changer. Pair that with a water flosser and you’ve got an oral care routine that’ll impress your dentist at your next appointment.

You can shop the rest of Shaver Shop’s oral care sale here.

Best hair care and styling deals

If you’re in need of a new hair straightener, Shaver Shop Australia currently has a bunch of ghd ones on sale right now. Not only do they feature ceramic plating – perfect for ensuring you don’t burn your hair to a crisp – but they also feature a range of widths so you can nail those Hollywood waves or the tight curls of your dreams.

There’s also a bunch of hair dryers and curling wands to check out, if that’s your thing.

Find more hair care and styling deals here.

Best massage and wellness deals

Ahh, massage guns. A steadfast and essential fix after a big day at work or a rigorous workout at the gym.

But if that doesn’t float your boat, there’s plenty of foot massagers, heated seat cushions and more to check out below:

Explore a range of discounted massage devices and wellness products here.

Don’t forget you can explore Shaver Shop Australia’s sale online here.