Shaver Shop Has Slashed up to 75% Off Hair Removal, Oral Care and More

Have you been eyeing off an IPL hair removal device or maybe one of those fancy electric toothbrushes? Well, you’ll be glad to hear that Shaver Shop’s Spring Sale is on right now, allowing you to save up to 75% off shavers, oral care, hair stylers and more.
But hurry, this limited time sale is on now until 3 October, which only gives you a couple of weeks to snap up a deal. You can check out the full sale here.
If you want to know which Shaver Shop Australia deals are worth splurging on online, we’ve rounded them all up below.
Best shaving and hair removal deals
Have you always wanted an epilator, but you’ve been turned off by the price tag? While it’s nice to go into a salon and wax away any unwanted hair growth, you can do it from the comfort of home.
One of Lifehacker Australia’s writers, Tiffany Forbes, recently gave the Braun Silk-épil 9 Flex a go and she absolutely loves this little epilator. So much so that she’s decided to replace all of her future laser and wax appointments in favour of her hair removal routine.
Other great deals include $500 off this Braun Silk Expert IPL device, $100 off this Philips Series 5000 electric shaver and 50% off this all-in-one Wahl body trimmer.
- Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL Long Term Hair Removal Device – now $549 (down from $1,049)
- Braun Silk-épil 9 Epilator – now $149 (down from $249)
- Braun Silk-épil 9 Flex Epilator Beauty Set – now $299 (down from $499)
- Braun Series 8 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver – now $274.50 (down from $549)
- Homedics Duo One IPL Long Term Hair Removal – now $99 (down from $399.95)
- Micro Touch Titanium Trim – now $23.99 (down from $59.99)
- Philips Series 5000 SkinIQ Electric Shaver – now $199 (down from $299)
- Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device – now $499 (down from $869)
- Philips SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry Electric Lady Shaver – now $59.95 (down from $74.95)
- Remington Ultimate Series RX5 Head Shaver – now $109 (down from $149.95)
- Wahl All-In-One Rechargeable Trimmer – now $29.95 (down from $49.95)
Best oral care deals
These days, electric toothbrushes have really upped their game. Not only can they improve oral health, but now they also use in-app coaching to help you effectively brush your teeth.
Take the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush for instance. It uses personalising coaching to alert you whenever you’re scrubbing too hard, highlight any spots you’ve missed and automatically adjust brushing speed.
We also reviewed the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush not too long ago, and honestly, it was a game-changer. Pair that with a water flosser and you’ve got an oral care routine that’ll impress your dentist at your next appointment.
- Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush – now $199 (down from $429.99)
- Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush – now $189 (down from $369.99)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Whitening Electric Toothbrush – now $99 (down from $199)
- Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush – now $299 (down from $649)
- Oral-B iO9 Electric Toothbrush – now $374.50 (down from $749)
- Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser – now $149 (down from $256.95)
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush – now $349 (down from $489)
Best hair care and styling deals
If you’re in need of a new hair straightener, Shaver Shop Australia currently has a bunch of ghd ones on sale right now. Not only do they feature ceramic plating – perfect for ensuring you don’t burn your hair to a crisp – but they also feature a range of widths so you can nail those Hollywood waves or the tight curls of your dreams.
There’s also a bunch of hair dryers and curling wands to check out, if that’s your thing.
- Dafni GO Hair Straightening Ceramic Brush – now $67 (down from $169)
- ghd Curve Creative Curling Wand – now $235 (down from $265)
- ghd Max Wide Plate Hair Straightener – now $319 (down from $350)
- ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener – now $329 (down from $395)
- ghd Travel Gift Set with Hair Straightener, Flight Travel Hair Dryer, Heat Protect Spray and Brush – now $429 (down from $585)
- Flair Blow Dry Volumiser Hot Brush – now $79 (down from $99)
- VS Sassoon Slim Ceramic Hair Straightener – now $19 (down from $32.95)
- Wahl Designer Hair Dryer – now $44.95 (down from $89.95)
Best massage and wellness deals
Ahh, massage guns. A steadfast and essential fix after a big day at work or a rigorous workout at the gym.
But if that doesn’t float your boat, there’s plenty of foot massagers, heated seat cushions and more to check out below:
- Allure Pure Pro Massage Gun – now $69 (down from $129.95)
- ellia Blossom Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Homedics Supreme Foot and Calf Massager – now $149 (down from $279.95)
- Sharper Image Neck and Back Shiatsu Heated Massager – now $99 (down from $199.50)
- Sharper Image Deep Tissue Percussion Pro Massage Gun – now $199 (down from $329.95)
- Wahl Mini Massage Gun With LCD Screen – now $99 (down from $199.95)
- Wahl Sensor 3D Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat – now $99 (down from $149.95)
- Wahl 3-in-1 Thai Style Massage Seat Cushion with Heat – now $199 (down from $299.95)
