We Challenge You to Eat All These National Burger Day Deals

There’s a national day for basically everything now, but one of the best is easily National Burger Day.

Okay, to be fair, there are a few of these. Hamburger day, cheeseburger day, double cheeseburger day, and the list goes on. But here in Australia, we’re celebrating National Burger Day on Saturday, May 28.

How does one celebrate Burger Day? By eating a burger, of course! If that’s the only requirement I probably celebrate burger day more often than I should, but nevertheless, I will absolutely be partaking this weekend.

In honour of this delicious occasion, restaurants around the country are slinging epic burger day deals. Here’s a rundown of what you can get and where.

Betty’s Burgers

Just for Burger Day on the 28th, Betty’s Burgers is offering an Avocado Smash Burger (either Classic Smash, Crispy Chicken Smash or Classic Vegan Smash) with fries and a drink for just $15.

This will be offered in restaurants only for dine-in or takeaway so schedule a date with your local Betty’s.

Deliveroo deals

If you’re looking for a burger delivered to your door, Deliveroo is having a Burger Feastival from May 28 until June 3.

The delivery app is slinging 50% off selected iconic burgers across the country. Here are the burgers you can get for cheap:

VIC

Tommy the Chook from The Goriller (Boss Burger)

Single Stack from Royal Stacks

ACT

The Greasy from Grease Monkey

NSW

Mary’s from Mary’s

SA

Bacon Double Burger from Nordburger

QLD

Fried Chicken Burger from Big Roddy’s Rippin Rib Shack and Big Roddy Up Late

Search “burger festival” on the Deliveroo app and you’ll be treated to a half-price burg.

Grill’d

Grill’d isn’t slinging a deal for burger day per se, however, you can check out the restaurant’s brand new Demogorgon burger in honour of the release of Stranger Things 4.

The new burg will be available until June 16 and features a grass-fed beef pattie, roasted peppers, dill pickles, cos lettuce, smothered in backyard burger sauce and sour cream, plus a bit of dangerously delicious buffalo dipping sauce.

Bondi Burger deals

For those in Sydney, you can head on down to Bondi Beach and visit Flave where they’ll be selling their legendary Classic Flave Burger for only $5. The first 100 customers on the 28th will also receive a voucher for a free Classic Flave burger.

If you need a visual the Classic Flave burger is made from plant-based meat with a grilled smashed BUDS patty, melted cheese, house-made ketchup, oak lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and raw diced onion.

Those around Bondi can also check out Future Farm’s Vegan Smash Slider for free outside Bondi SLSC on Saturday between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. The burger is made of two Future Farm patties, two pieces of vegan cheese and a vegan brioche bun topped with pickles, lettuce and TRUFF hot sauce.

Carl’s Jr.

American burger joint Carl’s Jr. has made itself at home in Australia and will be slinging some form of deal on Burger Day. We just don’t know what, so better stay tuned to their Instagram for more details.

Slim’s Quality Burger

Slim’s Quality Burger in Mt Druitt and Marrickville is offering free burgers on May 28th. All you have to do is download the Slim’s app and a coupon for an Original Beef Burger will be waiting for you. Use it between 12:00 -8:00 pm at either Slim’s restaurant.

Heinz burger

In one of the stranger ideas to come out of Burger Day, Heinz has come up with this recipe for a three-tier burger cake you can make at home.

Check out the full recipe here.

Burger wine

It gets weirder still because now there’s a new wine to drink with your burger in honour of this momentous day. Greasy Fingers wine is hailed as the new go-to side for burgers of all kinds.

The Greasy Fingers Shiraz and Shiraz Grenache are available from Dan Murphy’s for just $18-20 on May 28th.

Calories don’t count on Burger Day right? Right. So go out and order yourself some tasty treats to celebrate.

Did we miss a Burger Day deal near you? Let us and your fellow readers know in the comments so everyone can snag a good deal.

This article has been updated with additional information.