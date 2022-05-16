Score up to 30% Off Nikon, Dell and More Thanks to Ebay’s ‘Refurbished’ Initiative

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re in the market for some new high-end products and like the sound of nabbing them for up to 30% off their RRP, then you’ll be happy to know that eBay’s Certified Refurbished range allows you to score massive deals on big brand tech (and by big brands, we mean Dell, ASUS, Nikon and more).

So, strap in because you’re about to go gangbusters for these laptops, cameras, monitors and router deals.

READ MORE You Can Get $350 off a Dyson Motorhead Vacuum on Ebay Right Now

But, first — what is eBay Refurbished?

On eBay, a certified refurbished item means that it’s in pristine, like-new condition, and has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished to original specifications by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor. The item is expected to be in new packaging with original or new accessories, offer a manufacturer-backed warranty, and include free shipping and returns.

As a seller, once you meet qualification requirements, only then can you use the “certified refurbished” condition and add the description in your listings, including titles, subtitles, and product descriptions to improve the visibility of your listing. As a buyer, this means anything you buy from this range is quality-assured.

Buying from eBay’s Certified Refurbished line also comes with a bunch of extra benefits like warranty (length depends on the buyer), 30-day free returns, free shipping and eBay’s money-back guarantee protection.

On that note, let’s get into the goods, shall we?!

READ MORE General Pants Is Slicing up to 60% Off Its Denim and Jackets if You Need Some Winter Staples

Laptops

Refurbished Laptop Dell Inspiron 13 7300 13.3″, $999 (usually $1,159)

If you’ve got your sights set on a new laptop for school, work or play, it’s worth looking into what eBay has got on offer. From high-end gaming laptops that offer epic MaxQ graphics and display like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus, to great school and design laptops that come with an in-built detachable touch screen and ample storage like the Dell Latitude, you’re truly spoiled for choice with these babies.

Cameras

Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera, $1,898.85

Again, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a pro or an amateur photographer, nor whether you prefer DSLR over mirrorless. Why? eBay’s Certified Refurbished range has you covered on all fronts. Amongst the pick is the Nikon Z6 (BODY) Mirrorless Camera that’s a popular all-rounder for the brand, boasting multiple displays and screens as well as a Z mount that allows you to experiment with advanced optics and lens designs. Oh, and the results are also as crisp and high quality as you can ask for.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something cheaper and more for your own recreation (that still takes epic, pristine pictures), we’d recommend taking a look at the Nikon Coolpix B600 Digital Camera.

Routers

ASUS RT-AC66U 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless-AC175 0, $110

Sure, you might have been given a brand new router when you signed up for your latest WiFi plan, but is it giving you the best internet speed possible or offering you the best parental controls? There’s a case for the fact it might not be.

That’s where investing in a store-bought one of your own comes in. These two ASUS routers offer 600 Mbps (2.4GHz) and 867 Mbps (5GHz) for fast wireless performance — meaning smooth 4k video streaming — as well as personalised parental controls like web and app filters, as well as time scheduling.

Monitors

Enhance your entire gaming experience with this epic MSI MPG ARTYMIS 34″ 165Hz UWQHD VA Curved Gaming Monitor. Fitted with a curved gaming display (1000R), it perfectly fits to the curvature of the human eye so you can see the entire screen without any fatigue. You don’t have to worry about its quality either as it has UWQHD high resolution, HDR 400 and a 1ms response time to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

Not done shopping? If you want to hit some epic savings on a new Dyson vacuum while you’re at it, head here.