General Pants Is Slicing up to 60% Off Its Denim and Jackets if You Need Some Winter Staples

After taking a peek into our wardrobes last week, we stumbled upon the stark realisation that we haven’t had a proper winter in two years — thanks to countless lockdowns — and boy, does it show. This means one thing and one thing only. There’s no time like the present to stock up on some killer winter staples. That’s where General Pants’ up to 60% off sale via eBay comes in. From solid winter wear like jackets and denim to trusty joggers (all from cult-fave brands like Vans, Stussy, Abrand, Dyspnea and more), you’ll be set for the next few months of rain, hail or shine.

It’s wise to get in fast, though, because only limited sizes are available. Between us, you can also nab extra exclusive eBay fashion offers, sales, free express delivery, and returns on millions of eBay Plus items if you sign up to be an eBay Plus member while you’re at it. It costs just $4.99 a month (or you can do a cheeky and get a free trial, then just cancel it once the month’s up for no charge).

On that note, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the sale to give you a little taste of what’s on offer…

Our top picks from General Pants’ eBay fashion sale

Jackets

Black jackets go with literally everything, so if you’re looking for that one winter staple, this bad boy is it.

On the other hand, cord is a great way to bridge the gap between comfy and “yes, I can wear this on a night out” type of casual. It’s also a solid choice if you like to layer your shirts or hoodies underneath.

You can never go wrong with a denim jacket — especially not for $50. This one is also fitted with interior sherpa lining for extra warmth.

If you’ve got a traditional denim jacket already and want to spice things up a little, this butter-coloured choice (on sale for an absolute bargain price of $30) offers you a nice alternative. It’s fitted with the same sherpa lining, too, which means you’ll be as warm as a fresh burrito.

Casual, but simultaneously sophisticated (depending on what you pair with it), this Workwear Jacket makes for a fabulous staple if you’re looking for a jacket that can be transformed from day to nightwear. Like with some of the other jackets, it’s also prime real estate for layering crews and hoodies underneath.

Pants

The resurgence of ’70s flare pants seems like it’s here to stay, so if you haven’t treated yourself to a pair, these babies are ready for the taking. This gorgeous aqua colour also makes them a great statement piece to give an otherwise neutral outfit a bold pop of colour.

Alternatively, you can skip a few eras and get your hands on this gorgeous Y2-esque ice blue velour tracksuit pant. Cheetah Girls, anyone?!

Iconic cult-faves Dyspnea and Abrand have come together to create a beautiful collaboration. This gorgeous pair of Lilac Heart Jeans is a lovechild of their partnership, and all we’re saying is: we must buy them immediately.

Skirts/Dresses

I know what you’re thinking — a skirt? In winter? Yes. This long maxi skirt is absolutely a winter staple. Why? You can layer almost anything under there. Leggings? Check. Stockings? Check. Gym shorts for a post-work workout? Check — the world is literally your oyster.

Again, this trans-seasonal piece is epic for layering during the chilly months. Think long-sleeved shirts or tees underneath paired with some cute stockings and boots. In summer, it also becomes a beach staple. Win-win.

Sneakers

These cool pink and white Vans are only left in a women’s size 10, so if you’re our eBay fashion cinderella, get in fast.

