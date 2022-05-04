Level Up Your Life

General Pants Is Slicing up to 60% Off Its Denim and Jackets if You Need Some Winter Staples

Tiffany Forbes

May 4, 2022
Filed to:denim
ebay-partnershipgeneral pantswinterwinter clothing
Image: eBay
After taking a peek into our wardrobes last week, we stumbled upon the stark realisation that we haven’t had a proper winter in two years — thanks to countless lockdowns — and boy, does it show. This means one thing and one thing only. There’s no time like the present to stock up on some killer winter staples. That’s where General Pants’ up to 60% off sale via eBay comes in. From solid winter wear like jackets and denim to trusty joggers (all from cult-fave brands like Vans, Stussy, Abrand, Dyspnea and more), you’ll be set for the next few months of rain, hail or shine.

It’s wise to get in fast, though, because only limited sizes are available. Between us, you can also nab extra exclusive eBay fashion offers, sales, free express delivery, and returns on millions of eBay Plus items if you sign up to be an eBay Plus member while you’re at it. It costs just $4.99 a month (or you can do a cheeky and get a free trial, then just cancel it once the month’s up for no charge).

On that note, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the sale to give you a little taste of what’s on offer…

Our top picks from General Pants’ eBay fashion sale

Jackets

Arvust Ellison Jacket Black, now $40 (usually $169.95)

Black jackets go with literally everything, so if you’re looking for that one winter staple, this bad boy is it.

You can buy the Arvust Ellison Jacket Black ($40) from eBay here.

MISFIT Gormagon Cord Chore Jacket Tan, now $50 (usually $149.95)

General pants sale, ebay fashion

On the other hand, cord is a great way to bridge the gap between comfy and “yes, I can wear this on a night out” type of casual. It’s also a solid choice if you like to layer your shirts or hoodies underneath.

You can buy the MISFIT Gormagon Cord Chore Jacket Tan ($50) from eBay here.

Insight Nickelson Denim Jacket Arctic Blue, now $50 (usually $179.95)

You can never go wrong with a denim jacket — especially not for $50. This one is also fitted with interior sherpa lining for extra warmth.

You can buy the Insight Nickelson Denim Jacket Arctic Blue ($50) from eBay here.

General Pants Insight Chunky Cord Borg Jacket Tobacco, now $30 (usually $149.95)

General pants sale, ebay fashion

If you’ve got a traditional denim jacket already and want to spice things up a little, this butter-coloured choice (on sale for an absolute bargain price of $30) offers you a nice alternative. It’s fitted with the same sherpa lining, too, which means you’ll be as warm as a fresh burrito.

You can buy the General Pants Insight Chunky Cord Borg Jacket Tobacco ($30) from eBay here.

Stussy Lawrence Workwear Jacket Safari Green, now $50 (usually $159.95)

Casual, but simultaneously sophisticated (depending on what you pair with it), this Workwear Jacket makes for a fabulous staple if you’re looking for a jacket that can be transformed from day to nightwear. Like with some of the other jackets, it’s also prime real estate for layering crews and hoodies underneath.

You can buy the Stussy Lawrence Workwear Jacket Safari Green ($50) from eBay here.

Pants

Don’t Ask Amanda Rocko Ribbed Flare Pants Green, now $30 (usually $69.95)

General pants sale, ebay fashion

The resurgence of ’70s flare pants seems like it’s here to stay, so if you haven’t treated yourself to a pair, these babies are ready for the taking. This gorgeous aqua colour also makes them a great statement piece to give an otherwise neutral outfit a bold pop of colour.

You can buy the Don’t Ask Amanda Rocko Ribbed Flare Pants Green ($30) from eBay here.

Stussy Lana Velour Trackpants Powder Blue, now $50 (usually $109.95)

Alternatively, you can skip a few eras and get your hands on this gorgeous Y2-esque ice blue velour tracksuit pant. Cheetah Girls, anyone?!

You can buy the Stussy Lana Velour Trackpants Powder Blue ($50) from eBay here.

Abrand x Dyspnea A Slouch Jeans Lilac Heart, now $50 (usually $179.95)

General pants sale, ebay fashion

Iconic cult-faves Dyspnea and Abrand have come together to create a beautiful collaboration. This gorgeous pair of Lilac Heart Jeans is a lovechild of their partnership, and all we’re saying is: we must buy them immediately.

You can buy the Abrand x Dyspnea A Slouch Jeans Lilac Heart ($50) from eBay here.

Skirts/Dresses

Neon Hart Levi Loop Waist Maxi Skirt Blue, now $30 (usually $69.95)

I know what you’re thinking — a skirt? In winter? Yes. This long maxi skirt is absolutely a winter staple. Why? You can layer almost anything under there. Leggings? Check. Stockings? Check. Gym shorts for a post-work workout? Check — the world is literally your oyster.

You can buy the Neon Hart Levi Loop Waist Maxi Skirt ($30) from eBay here.

Insight Kristin Hibiscus Dress Printed Yellow, now $30 (usually $79.95)

General pants sale, ebay fashion

Again, this trans-seasonal piece is epic for layering during the chilly months. Think long-sleeved shirts or tees underneath paired with some cute stockings and boots. In summer, it also becomes a beach staple. Win-win.

You can buy the Insight Kristin Hibiscus Dress Printed Yellow ($30) from eBay here.

Sneakers

Vans SK8 Low Sneakers, now $50 (usually $139.95)

General pants sale, ebay fashion

These cool pink and white Vans are only left in a women’s size 10, so if you’re our eBay fashion cinderella, get in fast.

You can buy the Vans SK8 Low Sneakers ($50) from eBay here.

Want to see the General Pants’ eBay fashion sale in its entirety? Head here.

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

