6 Eyebrow Pencils Worth Adding to Your Routine for Fuller, Fluffier Brows

As someone obsessed with having perfectly imperfect eyebrows, I can tell you that not all eyebrow pencils were created equal. Each pencil has a unique formula — some have a soft, crayon-like texture, while others are a little on the sharp and waxy side. What side of that you fall on will depend on how you like to fill in your brows.

If you were a part of the skinny brow movement, you’re probably looking for a thin, slanted pencil that can help you shape fluffier, fuller brows where you need it. However, if you were blessed with fuller brows, you might just need to add a little shading to some sparse spots. In which case, a powdery chubby pencil might be your go-to. Either way, we all want to find the perfect pencil for faking natural-looking hairs with the flick of a wrist.

Ahead, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best brown pencils beauty land has to offer.

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil

Coming in 12 different shades, the Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil is a cult-favourite. This ultra-fine eyebrow pencil draws incredibly natural-looking, hair-like strokes lasting 12 budge-proof hours. Users also report getting up to six months of use out of just one pencil, even with daily application.

Where to buy: Sephora ($45), Adore Beauty ($45), Myer ($45), The Iconic ($45)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Known for helping you create the perfect arch, the ultra-slim Brow Wiz is a precise mechanical pencil with a retractable tip that glides on effortlessly to mimic fine hair.

Where to buy: Sephora ($43), Adore Beauty ($41), Mecca ($36)

Dior Diorshow Brow Styler

While the Diorshow Brow Styler comes in fewer shades, it’s still a favourite among TikTokers. The retractable, ultra-fine pencil tip is thin enough to create the look of individual eyebrow hairs, while the formula is also blendable for perfect coverage and fill.

Where to buy: Sephora ($48), Myer ($48)

IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil

This award-winning brow pencil comes in a single, universal shade that adapts to all hair colours and still looks natural. I know what you’re thinking. How? You have to adjust the pressure to match your shade — think the harder you press, the darker it becomes.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty ($42)

Bobbi Brown Micro Brow Pencil

Whether you’re looking to fill gaps, lengthen tails or just add some definition, the Bobbi Brown Micro Brow Pencil has got you covered. This ultra-precise brow pencil features a small tip to easily create hair-like strokes that last up to 24 hours.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty ($53), Bobbi Brown ($53), Myer ($53)

Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Brow Definer

The Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Brow Definer was designed with an extra-fine tip to help you shape with precision. While the spoolie to brush on the opposite end allows you to blend and blur. It is available in five hair-matched universal shades — soft blonde, deep blonde, soft brown, medium brown and dark brown.

Where to buy: Sephora ($42), Adore Beauty ($42)