How To Do Your Own Eyebrows At Home

Image: Getty Images

Due to coronavirus restrictions, beauticians are no longer permitted to remain open in Australia. It means your once-monthly trip to the salon is on indefinite hold and you're going to have to do the dreaded task yourself. Here's some help to get you there.

While many of us have plucked or waxed our own eyebrows before, it's easier (and probably advisable) to let the experts do the job. Given that's not possible at the moment, it's best to relearn some crucial facts to avoid accidentally looking like Rachel Weisz in The Mummy.

Weisz's eyebrows in The Mummy are iconic but not necessarily in a good way. Image: Universal Pictures

As with any new task, you'll first need to do some research. It's 2020 so there's no need to set up a six-hour study at the library — a few simple searches on Google or YouTube should do the trick.

YouTube is filled with informative tutorials on how to shape and pluck your brows right down to nailing the angles and curves. Watching a few of these will start to give you a common thread of what needs to be done — figuring out how your face shape corresponds to your brow line and where you should and shouldn't pluck.

How to choose the right eyebrow shape for you

Picking the eyebrow shape for your face is the first step to consider.

This infographic by Frends Beauty Supply shows how the style you choose depends on the shape of your face. For example, if you have a round face, an angular brow shape will supposedly make your eyes look wider. People with long or oval-shaped faces, according to the infographic, should look to choosing flat brows, which shorten the face.

Just remember, hair grows back so even if you do accidentally give yourself the Weisz or wrong eyebrow shape for your face, it's only going to stay like that for a few weeks tops.

Check out the full infographic below.

Source: Frends Beauty Supply

How to shape and pluck your eyebrows

Before taking on waxing on threading, it might be easier to learn how to pluck and shape your eyebrows first.

We've picked out this video from mirellabellebeauty but there are other quality options to check out.

In the tutorial, using an eyeliner pencil, Mirella explains how your eyebrows should start just to the left or right of the centre of your nostril. This will leave a wide enough gap between your brows but not too wide that it looks overplucked.

To find where your brow's natural arch should be, she recommends starting at that same point with an angled brush and passing it over the centre of the pupil.

Finally, to find what you can safely pluck from the end, she recommends using the same brush and pointing it from the side of your nostril to the outside corner of your eye.

It is a little mathematical and everyone's brows form differently but if your eyebrows are unruly, it's a good place to start.

How to thread or wax your eyebrows

Once you've nailed how to shape your eyebrows, cleaning them up with a simple threading technique should be relatively easy. Here's a simple and to-the-point YouTube video by Carolina Swanson that will take you through the steps.

It's especially useful if tweezing your brows make your eyes water.

Although a little bit intimidating, there's also the option of waxing them. But knowledge is power and it's really important to outline the areas you want to wax to avoid removing extra hair (or half your brow).

Here's a great video to get it right but we advise going through several just to get as many tips and tricks as possible.