More Kim, More Babies, Way More Drama: What to Expect From ‘The Kardashians’

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in… the Kardashians, that is. As you may have heard by now, despite announcing the end of their 20-season-strong series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), the biggest family in reality TV has revealed they’re coming back to our screens.

Not even a year after the final episode of KUWTK, titled ‘The Final Curtain Part 2’ (lol) we’re getting a whole new TV show to keep up with, appropriately named The Kardashians.



Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is The Kardashians even about?

If you’re trying to understand what the difference is between KUWTK and The Kardashians, the truth is: so are we. According to the show’s synopsis, the new series will offer an honest look into the lives of the family and their experience in the public eye.

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Maybe the difference is they now have even more money?

What we do know is we’ll be seeing the relationships of Kim and Kanye/Kim and Pete, Kourtney and Travis and Khloé and Tristan play out from a very different place to where we left them off.

We’ll see fertility stories (from a couple of the sisters), broken relationships, blossoming romances …and Scott will be there too. There’s also a pretty emotional moment in the trailer of the series actually where Khloé asks, “why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatise us?”

Can we see the trailer for the new series?

Sure can. Disney+ has dropped an official trailer for The Kardashians where we see the family talk about their return to reality TV. In the first few seconds, we hear Kourtney say “life without cameras was a big change for us” followed by Kendall who shares that “I think it’s time to see a whole new side of the family”.

And while it is incredibly difficult to take these statements seriously, because of how long they were off-camera (not long at all), you’ve got to admit it does look like some pretty epic trash TV.

Watch the trailer below.

When and where can I watch The Kardashians in Australia?

If you’re desperate to get your eyeballs across The Kardashians when it hits streaming services, here’s everything you need to take note of. The series will be streaming on Disney+ through its Star service from April 14, 2022.

How about old KUWTK episodes?

For those of you keen to walk through classic Kardashian content with KUWTK, you can find that show streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, hayu and the final season is also on Binge – bible.