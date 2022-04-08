IKEA Wants to Buy Back Your Pre-loved Furniture and Direct Funds to Family Violence Support Services

Warning: This article on IKEA’s buy-back donation program deals with the topic of domestic violence. It may be triggering for some. If you or someone you love is in need of support, you can reach out to the team at 1800 RESPECT or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

IKEA has been busy of late. Not only has the furniture retailer released a series of calming cleaning videos that are my new answer to daily mindfulness, but it has also announced it is temporarily changing its approach to its buy-back program to help support victims of domestic violence.

Between the dates of April 7 and April 21, 2022, IKEA is transforming its buy-back service, in partnership with RizeUp – a community-driven charity focused on supporting those impacted by family violence and domestic violence.

In a statement on the new partnership, IKEA shared that it is:

…encouraging customers to return their pre-loved products through the Buy-back scheme as normal to receive an IKEA refund card. However, for the next two weeks IKEA will match the customer’s refund amount and donate these funds to RizeUp.

What is IKEA’s buy-back program?

For those who are unaware, IKEA has a program in place where people who have pre-loved IKEA furniture that they no longer want or need can sign up to have their pieces bought back off them by the store for recycling or reuse.

If you want to get rid of furniture pieces through this system, you just need to fill out a form online and have your items quoted by IKEA staff. Once you’ve received a quote, you can bring your furniture item into a store and have it checked out before the final value is decided upon. You’ll receive a credit voucher for the value of your buy-back item.

How can I contribute more to RizeUp?

Along with the two-week value-matching program through the buy-back service, IKEA has also introduced an option for customers to choose to donate all or part of their IKEA refund card to RizeUp. Additionally, there will be donation options at checkout counters in-store.

On the new partnership, Mellisa Hamilton, Sustainability Manager, IKEA Australia, said:

“Every day, Australians are impacted by domestic and family violence, and the reality is this is usually happening in the home. At IKEA we believe everyone should have the right to a safe life at home, and we have a responsibility to make this a reality for as many Australians as possible. “Buy-back Move Forward is a way to unite with our co-workers and customers to make a positive impact together. By giving their pre-loved IKEA furniture a second life, customers are helping create safe new homes for individuals and families in need and giving them hope and empowerment to move forward.”

Nicolle Edwards, CEO of RizeUp, said in a statement that:

“We know there is much more to do in terms of education and advocacy around domestic and family violence in this country, and corporate partnerships like this have great capacity to change the outcomes of the most vulnerable within our community. “RizeUp is an organisation built around practical and immediate responses that not only simultaneously drives awareness to domestic and family violence within community, but also meets critical needs and ensures people have a safe, comfortable home within which to anchor their trauma recovery. “I am thrilled to be celebrating the partnership between IKEA and RizeUp and I am confident that together we will make many more houses into homes and continue to help break the cycle of violence.”

Learn more and begin the process of having IKEA buy back old furniture for a good cause on the website here.