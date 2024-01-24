IKEA’s Sustainability Report Highlights How Many of You Are Buying Second-Hand

If you’re a serious IKEA stan, chances are you’ll be across the fact that the retailer’s Buy Back program is a pretty nifty way to save (or make) a buck when furnishing your home. But more than that, it’s a pretty great sustainability initiative, too.

The retailer has released some interesting stats from its 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlight the impact of the IKEA Buy Back program, along with other sustainable processes. Below, we’ve drawn out some of the most interesting results.

IKEA Sustainability Report: What’s working well?

Free spare parts: Image supplied

Buy Back service: According to IKEA’s Sustainability Report, over 22,500 pre-loved items were accepted into the Buy-back service.

32,280 orders were fulfilled for free spare parts, helping to prolong the life of products.

orders were fulfilled for free spare parts, helping to prolong the life of products. Product recovery: Over 230,000 IKEA products were repacked through the product recovery and quality team.

Over IKEA products were repacked through the product recovery and quality team. Mattress recycling: 3,000 mattresses were taken through IKEA’s mattress recycling service.

Other interesting stats

Image supplied: Buy Back program

In addition to the findings IKEA shared regarding its sustainable practices, it commissioned a study of over 1,000 Australians with deciBel Research and landed on some pretty intriguing trends.

Here are a few highlights:

2 in 5 (44%) of IKEA survey respondents shared they have left a piece of furniture on the kerb for council landfill collection

1 in 4 (28%) respondents have rescued furniture off the kerb avoiding landfill

1 in 3 (35%) of people surveyed have bought or sold pre-loved home furnishings

4 in 5 (80%) respondents said living a more sustainable life at home is important to them.

77 per cent shared they believe living a more sustainable life helps save them money.

How to shop more sustainably at IKEA

SALJEN mixer tap: Image supplied

To help customers satisfy their sustainable needs while shopping for furniture and homewares, IKEA began implementing Sustainable Living Shops into stores throughout late 2022 and early 2023. These spaces offer products and advice that connect to living more sustainably in your household.

Some examples of the products you might find here include the SOLHETTA LED light bulb, SALJEN mixer tap, 365+ containers, LADDA rechargeable batteries and FIXA floor protectors.

You can read more about sustainability at IKEA via the website here.

Lead Image Credit: IKEA/Supplied