A Running List of the Best Vogue Online Shopping Night Sales

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to purchase a few things off your ever-growing wish list, you’re in luck. Vogue Online Shopping Night 2022 (also known as VOSN) is officially here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a bargain while refreshing your wardrobe just in time for winter.

Vogue Online Shopping Night is taking place from midday today (April 26) until midnight April 27. The 36-hour event will offer generous savings across big-name brands from beauty and fashion to accessories and homewares.

The event is one of the most hyped sales of the year, with fashion-forward shoppers eagerly awaiting a sale on their favourite brands like Net-A-Porter, Koala, JSHealth, AJE, Bassike, Levi’s, Pared Eyewear, Nobody Denim, The Iconic and more.

So, without further ado, here are all the sales worth shopping during Vogue’s Online Shopping Night 2022.

The Best Vogue Online Shopping Night 2022 Fashion Sales

The Best VOSN 2022 Beauty Sales

JSHealth — 15% off sitewide

— 15% off sitewide Nēktar Australia — 30% off sitewide

— 30% off sitewide ghd — 15% off ghd’s most popular hair straighteners and hot brushes

The Best VOSN 2022 Homeware Sales

Koala — 15% off Koala’s Bedroom + Living Room Ranges

— 15% off Koala’s Bedroom + Living Room Ranges Huxford Grove — 20% Off our entire range of naturally luxurious designer home decor

— 20% Off our entire range of naturally luxurious designer home decor Mon Verre — 20% off the entire range

Keen to shop more of the VOSN sales? Bookmark this page as well be adding more deals as they drop over the next 36 hours.

This post has been updated since its original publication.