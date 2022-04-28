These Smart Scales Tell You More Than Just Your Body Weight

Regular old bathroom scales shouldn’t be the only thing you rely on when it comes to generating a holistic picture of your health. Why? Because in reality, there is so much more at play, which is why it might be time to invest in some smart scales. Smart scales can give you a range of different health readings that can help inform a healthy lifestyle.

What are smart scales, and how are they different to regular scales?

Aside from simply measuring body weight (which is barely scraping the surface), these scales read a range of things like BMI (Body Mass Index), bone density, muscle mass, water percentage, and BMR (basal metabolic rate — the calories used when you’re active or resting). Making them a one-stop shop for an overall view of your wellbeing.

So how do smart scales work?

Smart scales send electrical currents called bioelectrical impedance impulses throughout the body while you stand barefoot on the scales. These pulses send messages back to the smart system that logs all your measurements, so you can consistently track your progress. These tiny pulses are also perfectly safe for the average person. However, people with pacemakers should not use this type of scale.

Obviously, as the scales get more advanced, it’s possible to see the metrics for each body part — arms, torso, legs etc. — so you can somewhat target those areas when you’re in the gym. So if you’re looking to improve your health and fitness levels, these scales are a worthy investment.

Some smart scales even have an app attached to them so that you can track all your measurements and progress in one place.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart scales online, so you know which ones are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Where can you buy smart scales in Australia?

RENPHO Smart Scale tells you 13 key metrics, including body weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolism, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat and body age. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and can sync to Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit app.

Where to buy: Amazon ($37.99, usually $48.99)

The FitSmart Electronic Floor Body Scale features a high-precision sensor system, multiple measuring capacities (weight, body fat, hydration, bone mass, muscle mass, BMI), and can hold personalised statistical records for up to 10 people.

Where to buy: eBay ($33.95, usually $79)

The Withings Body+ – Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale offers full body composition analysis, monitoring weight, body fat and water percentage, as well as muscle and bone mass. The data from every weigh-in appears in the Health Mate app automatically via Wi-Fi (iOS8+ and Android 5+). It also allows for multiple users, logging up to 8 people’s personal weight histories.

Where to buy: Amazon ($136, usually $179)

If you’re already a Fitbit fan, this scale is the perfect new addition. It measures and displays weight on-screen while syncing your stats to your Fitbit dashboard. Once synced, it shows your weight and BMI trends in the Fitbit app with simple, easy-to-read graphs and helps to track your progress consistently.

Where to buy: Amazon ($79, usually $99.95)

Withings Body – BMI Wi-Fi Scale allows you to see progress during each weigh-in to help keep you motivated and on track. It’s also highly compatible with Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit and more than 100 top health and fitness apps.

Where to buy: Amazon ($90)

With HUAWEI TruFitTM — a body composition model where every measurement is scientifically guided. Big data and AI technology are able to bring you accurate information around your body composition percentage, visceral fat level, skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate and more.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59, usually $68)

This scale from Wyza tracks up to 12 essential metrics like weight (of course), body fat percentage, lean body mass, and nine additional body composition metrics. All the measurements and metrics are tracked in the Wyze App over time so you can see when you’re making real progress. It also syncs with other popular fitness apps such as Apple Health and Google Fit.

Where to buy: Amazon ($149.99)

Qardio Base 2 measures body mass index (BMI) and body composition, including body fat percentage and muscle, water and bone mass, for a complete picture of health that goes far beyond weight. Set goals and monitor your progress regularly so you can stay on track.

Where to buy: Amazon ($249.99)

Track 17 different measurements, including body mass index, muscle mass, and more. Up to 8 people can log their metrics via the FitTrack Pro app so you can monitor the progress of your body health indicators and set goals and reminders.

Where to buy: Amazon ($69.99)

The Eufy scale tracks multiple aspects of your health — weight, body fat, BMI, water and muscle percentage — to provide you with a holistic insight into your well-being. It also has full app integration, super-clear LED display, two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors to ensure more precise measurements, and you can even track multiple users from one account.