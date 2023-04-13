5 TV Shows to Watch if You’re Missing the Night Agent

Everyone’s latest streaming obsession seems to be The Night Agent, a spy thriller that has quickly shot its way into the top ten most-watched shows of all time on Netflix.

If you are one of the millions who have quickly devoured The Night Agent and are looking for more action-packed spy series to fill your days, we’ve collected a list that may scratch that itch.

Shows to watch if you liked The Night Agent

Bodyguard

Netflix’s British political thriller Bodyguard stars Richard Madden as a police sergeant who is assigned to the protection detail of a controversial politician. As he finds himself more at odds with her policies, he must grapple with his duty to serve and his personal beliefs.

Watch Bodyguard on Netflix.

Citadel

Citadel is yet to come out, but in a few short weeks, it may become the action-packed spy series The Night Agent fans have been looking for.

The series stars Priyanka Chopra and (again) Richard Madden as agents for the mysterious Citadel spy group, whose memories are erased after the agency falls. Now they must emerge out of hiding and reclaim their memories to fight the rising threat of the Manticore crime syndicate.

The series is produced by the Russo Brothers, who brought us epic action pieces like The Gray Man and Avengers: Endgame, so you know you’re in for a white knuckle ride each week.

Citadel releases on Prime Video on April 28.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Tom Clancy’s novels have always been home to some of the best spy stories around, and that includes the pivotal character of Jack Ryan.

John Krasinski stars as the titular character, a CIA analyst turned field agent who is thrust into the midst of dangerous assignments and attempts to stop complex terrorist plots.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is streaming on Prime Video.

Designated Survivor

If it’s the White House aspect of The Night Agent that drew you in, then you’ll want to check out Designated Survivor.

Kiefer Sutherland stars in the series as a lowly cabinet minister who must rise to new political heights after a mysterious attack wipes out the president and everyone in the line of succession, leaving him as the designated survivor.

Designated Survivor is available on Netflix.

S.W.A.T

The creator of The Night Agent is the same one who brought us the crime procedural S.W.A.T, which follows Sargent Daniel (Shemar Moore) and his LAPD team as they fight against dangerous criminals each week.

Watch S.W.A.T on Binge.

Once you’re done there, feel free to check out some of the other TV shows that are heading our way in 2023.