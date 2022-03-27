Better Call Saul, the Final Season: How Does It All End?

When it comes to spin-off series, there are few stories as successful as that of Better Call Saul. The TV show, which branched out to tell the story of dodgy lawyer Saul Goodman off the back of the success of Breaking Bad, has actually surpassed the ratings of the show that inspired it.

Better Call Saul currently sits with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 98 per cent, while Breaking Bad narrowly misses that mark at 96 per cent.

Premiering in 2015, Better Call Saul has given us 5 incredible seasons so far, with the last two receiving the most praise of them all (and 99 per cent ratings on RT). It’s been two years since we saw new episodes, but season 6 of Better Call Saul is finally on its way. Here’s what we know so far.

What is Better Call Saul about?

As we touched on above, this series is centred on the crook lawyer fans got to know during the later seasons of Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman (well, actually his name is James Morgan McGill).

Better Call Saul takes audiences back to a time before Jimmy was working with one Walter White, and shows his journey of attempting to make it as a regular-old lawyer with the odds very much stacked up against him.

In the series, we learn about Jimmy’s complicated relationship with his brother, his on-again-off-again relationship with Kim Wexler, and the start of his partnership with Mike Ehrmantraut.

The synopsis for the series reads as follows:

He wasn’t always Saul Goodman, ace attorney for chemist-turned-meth dealer Walter White. Six years before he begins to represent Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal, Goodman is Jimmy McGill, a small-time attorney hustling to make a name for himself. He’s a forceful champion for his low-income clients, an underdog whose morals and ambitions often clash. Jimmy works with private eye Mike Ehrmantraut, a former Philadelphia cop and recent transplant to the Southwest. Mike has a specialized skill set — he’s a ‘fixer’ of sticky situations — that Jimmy soon learns to appreciate.

Who is in the cast lineup?

You’ll see a whole lot of familiar faces here, which is quite the treat for Breaking Bad lovers.

Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as Saul Goodman/James McGill/Jimmy and Jonathan Banks is also back as Mike Ehrmantraut. Similarly, we see Giancarlo Esposito return as Gus Fring and Michael Mando as Nacho Varga.

Rhea Seehorn joins as Kim Wexler, Patrick Fabian plays Howard Hamlin, Tony Dalton is Lalo Salamanca, and Michael McKean plays Chuck McGill.

What can we expect from season 6 of Better Call Saul?

Well, considering season 5 was described as a “master class in tragedy”, it’s not unrealistic to assume we’ll get more of the same gut-wrenching drama in season 6 of Better Call Saul.

A statement from Stan shared that the season is gearing up to be a grand finale for the well-loved series.

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Showrunner and Executive Producer Peter Gould said the below of season 6:

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team – writers, cast, producers, directors and crew – have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

Can I see a trailer?

You certainly can. Stan has released the first official trailer for Better Call Saul season 6 and basically, it sells a story of impending doom – along with a booming business for Saul as a result of becoming “Salamanca’s guy”.

Check out the trailer below:

What is the release date for Better Call Saul season 6 in Australia?

The 13-episode final season will roll out in two parts. The first 7 episodes have been slated for an April 19 release date in Australia, and the series’ final 6 episodes will be landing on July 12, 2022.

Where can I watch earlier seasons?

Stan is the home of Better Call Saul in Australia. You can find seasons 1 – 5 on the streaming service now. You can also find all seasons of Breaking Bad on Stan if you’re keen to keep travelling through this chaotic universe with its characters.

This article on Better Call Saul season 6 in Australia has been updated since its original publish date.