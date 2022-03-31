Here Are the 5 Best Better Call Saul Episodes of All Time, According to IMDb

King Saul is on the way back, pals. And while that is thrilling enough news on its own, we thought we’d add to the excitement by running through some of the most iconic, and best-rated, episodes of the Better Call Saul series to date. The entire 5 seasons of the show are incredible, no doubt, but there are a few episodes that really left audiences desperate for more.

So, if you’re keen for a refresh sesh before season 6, here are the 5 best episodes of Better Call Saul, ever (as rated by IMDb).

Be warned, there are likely to be some light spoilers in this list so proceed with caution.

The top 5 best episodes of Better Call Saul

All synopses for the below are via IMDb.

‘Pimento’: S1, Episode 9

Rating: 9.4

When number five on your list is still sitting at 9.4/10, you know you have an epic series on your hands. The synopsis for this episode, written by garykmcd on IMDb, reads as follows:

Jimmy and Chuck continue to work on their case and Jimmy successfully argues in court against Rick Schweikart’s request for a restraining order. They soon find themselves flooded with documents and Chuck tells Jimmy there’s only one solution: the case is simply too big for the two of them to handle and recommends that it be transferred to HHM. Jimmy reluctantly agrees and Chuck continues to venture outdoors, though he’s not entirely comfortable. Jimmy’s expecting an office at HHM, however, but Howard Hamlin won’t hear of it and Jimmy seemingly won’t back down either. Jimmy’s in for a bigger surprise – and heartache, however. Mike gets his granddaughter a dog. He also gets a job protecting a novice drug dealer but shows up for the job without a gun. Mike knows exactly what he’s doing.

‘Winner’: S4, Episode 10

Rating: 9.5

The synopsis for this episode reads as follows:

Jimmy turns the page on his reputation; Lalo tracks a loose end in Gus’s operation; Mike is forced to make a difficult decision.

‘Chicanery’: S3, Episode 5

Rating: 9.7

The synopsis for this episode reads as:

Kim and Jimmy face off with an adversary. Jimmy looks to Chuck’s past to secure his future. Jimmy loses an ally and gains another.

‘Bagman’: S5, Episode 8

Rating: 9.7

The synopsis for this episode reads as follows:

When a simple errand for a client goes sideways, Jimmy is pushed to the limit; Mike takes measures to contain the wrath of the cartel; Lalo gets an unexpected visitor.

‘Bad Choice Road’: S5, Episode 9

Rating: 9.7

The synopsis for this episode reads as follows:

In the wake of Jimmy’s traumatic misadventure, Kim takes stock of what is important; Jimmy attempts to return to business as usual, but it’s more difficult than anticipated; Gus and Mike set a plan in motion.

Did your favourite episodes make the cut? If you have another beloved Better Call Saul ep you think deserves to be on this list, feel free to let us know in the comments below.

The first 7 episodes of Better Call Saul have been slated for an April 19 release date on Stan, and the series’ final 6 episodes will be landing on July 12, 2022.