The Disney+ Drive-In Is Returning To Sydney, Here’s The Full Lineup

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

After a successful run in the Gold Coast and Melbourne, the Disney+ Drive-In cinema returns to Sydney next month. The event kicks off just in time for parents looking for a school holiday activity, or for anyone looking to soak up the last of Sydney’s balmy nights before winter hits.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In will take place at Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium, kicking off on March 6th and running until April 17th. Punters will be able to catch the latest releases like the much-hyped and Oscar-nominated Encanto to classics like 10 Things I Hate About You and The Devil Wears Prada throughout the run — there’s really something to tickle everyone’s fancy.

DoorDash has also returned as a partner for the event, so you’ll be able to order your snacks from all your favourite eateries straight to your car. The event will also feature a new seating area called The Park, where punters will be able to relax on bean bag loungers and enjoy table service for food and drinks if they’re looking to shake things up.

You can read the full lineup below.

CommBank Stadium, Sydney: 6th March 2022 – 17th April 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The Lion King (Animated)

Mulan (Animated)

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Cars

Ten Things I Hate About You

The Devil Wears Prada

Moana (Sing-Along)

Hercules

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Moulin Rouge

The Greatest Showman

The Lion King (Live-Action)

Coco

The Fault In Our Stars

Deadpool

Pretty Woman

The Princess Diaries

Cruella (Live Action)

The Emperors New Groove

Ratatouille

Freaky Friday

Mrs Doubtfire

Beauty and The Beast (Live Action)

Encanto

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings

The Parent Trap

The Proposal

Raya and the Last Dragon

Tangled

