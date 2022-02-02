How to Turn Your Home Into the Ultimate Pet Sanctuary

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In the modern day era where millennial pet parents reign supreme, simply pampering your beloved pooches and kitties isn’t enough anymore. In 2022, Pinterest predicts there will be a rise in people redesigning their homes and interiors to fit the needs of their furry friends — from luxury dog rooms to ‘catified’ lounges. Chances are, you clicked on this article because you happen to be one of these glorified pooch parents yourself. In that case, you’re in luck because I’ve put together a running list of budget (and not-so-budget) pet products you can buy to ‘petify’ your humble abode.

While they might not rival the homes you see all over iconic TV-show Barkitecture, where Brooklyn designer Delia Kenza creates dazzling dog houses for celebrity clients, they’re a step towards the same pet sanctuary-esque vision.

READ MORE DIY Projects Anyone Can Do to Improve Their Dog's Life

The best budget pet products

If your lil’ doggo suffers in the hot Aussie weather, then this sweet bandana is the perfect addition to your pup’s summer routine. All you have to do is wet the bandana in the morning before you go to work and velcro the lightweight neoprene fabric around your furry friend’s neck to keep ’em cool for hours. You can even pop it in the freezer in preparation for those scorcher days!

You can buy the All for Paws Chill Out Ice Bandana ($19.58) from Amazon here.

Did you know the act of licking releases pleasure endorphins in your dog’s brain? These endorphins can then help calm them down in stressful situations. That’s why serving your pup’s food on a lick mat can be super beneficial if you’ve got an anxious or bored furry friend. Some great delicacies include peanut butter, wet dog food, purees, mashed banana, plain greek yoghurt and more — a whole barkuterie board if you will. It looks bougie, but it’s a total budget pet product.

You can buy the Lickimat for Dogs ($19.99) from Amazon here.

Okay, this isn’t exactly a home item, but if you’re taking your pooch for a walk and have to constantly count on finding a random tap or dog bowl while you’re on the road, try bringing one of these handy water bottles along on your walks instead. The water trickles into a bowl for easy drinking access. How’s that for modern budget pet products?

You can buy the Zenify Pet Water Bottle ($25.95) from Amazon here.

Cats scratching up a storm on your expensive furniture? Save your couch (and some dime) with this six-pack of clear protector shields. These are a much safer alternative than those dangerous sprays or tapes on the market.

Down the track, once they’ve been trained, and know that their paws don’t belong on the couch, you can even peel ’em right off thanks to their non-permanent adhesive nature.

You can buy the Cat Scratch Furniture Protectors ($28.99) from Amazon here.

If your cat loves sitting on the tiny window ledge for some morning sun, why not give ’em something comfy to sit on while doing it? And don’t worry, the adhesive stickers offer an extra-strong hold and can hold two smaller cats or one large one.

You can buy the Cat Window Perch ($32.99) from Amazon here.

I have a lil’ sausage dog at home, and while she’s a gun at jumping up on the couch and our deck steps, she often struggles getting up onto our beds (especially as she gets older), so to give her little legs a boost up onto those hard to reach places, we got her one of these portable steps fitted with anti-slip mats. It also folds down for easy storage when not in use.

You can buy the Indoor Portable Dog Steps ($55.39) from Amazon here.

If you’re trying to create a whole mini lounge room for your dog (like in the video above), we suggest starting here.

You can buy the Pawever Pets Deluxe Sofa ($59.99) from Kogan here.

Now for some (not-so) budget pet products

A swinging egg-chair, but make it catified. We know this one’s a lil’ more bougie, but oh, it’s worth it.

You can buy the PaWz Cat Swing Chair Hammock ($152.41) from Amazon here.

If having a random box full of your cat’s poo lying around the laundry is not the interior design vision you had in mind for your house, might we suggest this cute plant-looking hidden litter box?! Just turn it towards the wall and everyone else will be none the wiser about what’s really going on in there. You can even trade out the litter tray for some bedding if you just want to make it a chic-looking bed.

You can buy the Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box ($94.16) from Amazon here.

While this one isn’t exactly a budget pet product, it’s worth it! It can be hidden away in the laundry or lounge to keep your furry friend’s private business, private. The full enclosure-type frame also helps alleviate any odours that may be omitted from the tray. Win-win.

You can buy the Unipaws Cat Litter Box Enclosure ($199.99) from Amazon here.