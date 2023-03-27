Bunnings Has a New Pet Range in Store, Here’s a Quick Look at What It Offers

Calling all pet parents! In news that may get your wallet shaking where it sits, Disneyland for adults – Bunnings – has announced that it has a fresh new expanded pet range that’s just waiting for your fur babies.

Bunnings’ new pets range includes a total of 700 products (yes, it’s a big one) spanning across toys, bedding, grooming tools, carriers, training accessories, smart technology, treatments and pet food. Basically, it’s everything you need to give your pet a cosy little life at home with you.

The new drop comes after Bunnings research (sourced via its Neighbourhood online community panel) indicated that Aussies were keen to style their homes in a way that makes them more comfortable for pets.

This is nothing new, either. Pinterest predicts also highlighted that pet furniture and design choices were on the rise for people.

Bunnings Managing Director, Mike Schneider said of the drop:

“Customers have loved shopping our selected pets offer for several years now, so we are thrilled to unveil an even bigger and better range, giving customers the same confidence in value and more choice when shopping for their pets as they do for their home and garden. “It’s also been great working with Australia’s leading and locally based pet suppliers to range some of the most trusted pet brands including PEDIGREE, OPTIMUM, SUPERCOAT and FANCY FEAST as well as exclusive brands in Trusty, Bugalugs, Happy Tails and Baxter & Bone. “Our store teams have been busy reworking our store layout to create a one-stop pets destination, as well as undergoing training to deliver expert advice, and they are looking forward to helping customers shop the new pets range.”

What’s in the new Bunnings pet range?

If you’re wondering what kind of products you can find in the new Bunnings pets range, we’ve pulled out a few of our favourites.

Happy Tails Unicorn Plush Toy – $6.98

Happy Tails Pet Ball Thrower – $2.48

Schmackos Strapz 1kg Beef Dog Treat – $18.44

Happy Tails Puppy Training Pads – $15

Brunnings 6kg Softwood Shavings Animal Bedding – $13.48

Paws And Claws 60L Pet Food Storer With Scoop – $33.80

Pet Zone 195cm Grey Cat Scratching Tree – $95

Baxter Bone Pink Faux Fur Plush Donut Pet Bed – $49

Happy Tails Pet Water Dispenser And Food Bowl – $10.98

Happy Tails Tough Dumbbell Feeder Pet Toy – $5.98

Happy Tails Blue Dual Bell Cat Collar – $2.98

PetSafe Black Easy Walk Harness – $27.94

You can check out the full range of pet products at Bunnings online here. And while we have you, here are six toys you should never give your cat.