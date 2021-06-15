These Cat Beds Are Fit For Your Feline King or Queen

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your feline friend truly is the King or Queen of the house, then the brand Furrytail needs to be on your radar. I mean, just look at their cat beds! Look at them!

The first of its kind in Australia, the UK-based brand makes the funkiest cat beds and accessories. They’re sleek, minimal and ergonomic in design, but also fun enough that they’ll look like a bespoke piece of furniture as opposed to a bargain-bin find in your carefully-curated apartment.

Amongst their range, you’ll find a 360-degree rotating Boss Cat Bed, odour-eliminating Cat Litter, a bougie Filtered Water Fountain and Cat Scratching Posts that have a cool, contemporary vibe and are also fully functional for your furry friend.

Seriously, would you have a look at these Furrytail cat beds…

READ MORE The Best Pet Cameras So You Can Keep an Eye on Your Fur Baby

Let your pet cat feel like an absolute baller when they lounge around in this Boss Cat Bed. It’s essentially a cat-sized day bed that has full 360-degree rotation and a dome-shaped design that creates a secure, comforting space for your cat to snooze.

Buy the Furrytail Boss Cat Bed, Elevated Cat Chair was $89, now $79 (save $10) from Furrytail here.

Coming in three colourways (pink, grey and white), the Little Snail Cat Bed is made from fluffy fabric that will give your pet’s comfort and ease so that they can easily relax inside the space. It’s got a curved, hooded shape that makes your cat feel secure, protected and comfortable. My only question now is, do they make these for humans?

Buy the Furrytail Little Snail Cat Bed was $59, now $39 (save $20) from Furrytail here.

This little space capsule is perfect for your futuristic little feline friend. Not only does it look great, but this is also a fun place for your pets to play. It has a soft and smooth texture that will make your cat feel right at home. It’s also super portable and folds up so that you can easily store them away when you need to clean up your space.

Buy the Space Capsule Cat Bed $69 from Furrytail here.

Designed with different elevations, your pets will have a blast going up and down the different levels indulging in the various floors where they can sit by and watch the view from the top of the house. It also comes with an area at the bottom where they can take a nap and a cool hammock at the top where they can relax and lounge comfortably.

Buy the Furrytail Cat Time Cat Scratching Post was $189, now $179 (save $10) from Furrytail here.

Easy to use, this cat water fountain is all you need to ensure that your cat will have enough clean water to drink whenever they want to. It comes with a 24-hour purification system that filters out things like dirt and grime. The filter can also be easily cleaned for long-term use.

Buy the Furrytail Clear Drinking Cat Filtered Water Fountain 2L $79.90 from Furrytail here.