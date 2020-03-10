These Video Games Let You Pet Dogs

Why Italy's Not On The Coronavirus Ban List

Sadly, many games include dogs, but no way to pet them as our sister site Kotaku points out. Until the world gets its act together and outlaws this oversight, a Twitter account, Can You Pet the Dog?, tells you which games do and don’t let you pet the dog. And it’s got pictures.

This account (which has more than 400,000 followers) is especially useful if you’re trying to play video games in Dad Mode, avoiding violence while you play in front of your kids. Games with pettable dogs include Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed III, The Last of Us, and Final Fantasy VIII.

The rules for “Can You Pet the Dog?” are simple. According to the account bio, “manual input resulting in visual representation of petting is required for affirmation.” There’s no info on how to submit your own, but presumably you could @-message them with your own, and hope for a retweet.

The internet is such an awful place that the words “garbage fire” became a cliché. Yet there are still pure and helpful people in it, telling us where we can pet more dogs.

There is currently no “Can You Pet the Cat?” account.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is not for kids. Rockstar Games' sprawling Western video game is rated M for violence, torture, foul-mouthed cowpokes, and many more mature delights. Luckily for gaming parents, though, the most disturbing, antisocial and gory mayhem is either found in the game's missions or is a result of player choices.

  • Nuka Girl @pookie101

    Far Cry games still have some of the best petting scenes :D

