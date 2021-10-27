Which Local Aussie Shop Makes The Best Hot Chips?

It’s a frequent debate – which Aussie store has the best hot chips? We’ve seen it play out for fast food restaurants and now we have a winner of the best local hot chip shop in Australia.

Travel website Wotif has crowned the winners of the 2021 Uniquely Aussie Awards, which cover a range of important Aussie topics like the best country pub, best hotel pool and, of course, best hot chippies.

The awards aim to guide travellers towards more local destinations and are voted on by Aussies from all around the country.

Which Aussie shop has the best hot chips?

Without further ado, here’s the winner of the most coveted award: best hot chips in Australia.

The crown went to Chicken Chef in Blair Athol, South Australia.

According to Wotif, Chicken Chef’s chips have mastered that crispy yet soft balance and are known for their famous salt. The chips are handmade with fresh potatoes and double-cooked for a signature crunch. Drool!

The runners-up for best local hot chips included:

Pelican Rocks Seafood Restaurant & Café, Greenwell Point, NSW

Kingsley’s Chicken, Canberra, ACT

Varsity Bar, WA

Cripps Bakehouse, Bellerive, Tas.

Sotos Fish Shop, Semaphore, SA

Chicken Cave, Fulham Gardens, SA

Super Rooster, Toowoomba, Qld

The Yeeros Shop, Marrickville, NSW

Parkdale Free Range Charcoal Chicken, Vic.

Best Australian pub, jaffle, vanilla slice and more

While best hot chip is a game-changer, there were plenty of other exciting winners from this year’s Uniquely Aussie awards.

Here’s a rundown of the champions.

(All descriptions provided by Wotif)

Best Jaffle: Miss Jaffles, Cronulla, NSW

With 15 different jaffles on the menu, there’s one for every occasion, like the Miss Pizzeria or the decadent dessert jaffle Miss Biscoff – think caramilk, biscoff, strawberries and ice cream with the crimped toasted bread we all know and love.

Best Vanilla Slice: Bridgewater Bakehouse, Bridgewater on Loddon & Bendigo, Vic.

Melt in your mouth goodness can be found at Bridgewater Bakehouse, with their famous vanilla slice offering the perfect ratio of silky-smooth custard and crisp (never soggy) pastry, topped with a “can’t help yourself” layer of icing.

Best Country Pub: Beechwood Hotel, Beechwood, NSW

It’s all about the people you meet when visiting a country pub, and Beechwood Hotel is said to be at the heart of its community. With friendly service, great food and a true-blue history (if you feel like ditching the car, there’s a spot out front for your horse), this humble pub offers some of Australia’s best country hospitality.

Best Hotel Pool: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, Gold Coast, Qld

The “magical lagoon” at this Gold Coast resort is anything but your average hotel swimming pool. Whether it’s snorkelling with tropical fish, gliding down the waterslide or cocktails in your cabana, everyone’s a winner here.

Best National Park: Kakadu National Park, Jabiru, NT

Australia’s largest national park is also the best according to Aussies, thanks to its historical and cultural significance, beautiful scenery and incredible wildlife. A “truly spectacular experience” that every Aussie needs to do.

You can see a full list of all the finalists in each category here.

This just goes to show that our land down under really has some of the best experiences (and chips) money can buy. Any of these destinations are well worth a trip while we wait for international holidays to pick up.