The Top Aussie Travel Destinations You Should Visit in 2021

Despite Australia’s COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out, international travel is still a pipe dream at this point. Which is why this is the perfect time to see some more of our beautiful country.

With the Easter long weekend coming up, many of you are probably wondering where to go and what to see for a short holiday at home. Well, Wotif’s annual Aussie Town of the Year Awards may have the answer.

This is the fourth year of Wotif’s Aussie town awards. Last year Coffs Harbour in NSW took out the number one spot, but can it hold on to the crown this year?

Top Aussie towns for 2021

Wotif’s winners have been determined based on accommodation quality, affordability and traveller satisfaction. A lot of these locations have also made a conscious effort to meet the changing needs of travellers throughout the pandemic with flexibility, good-value deals and attractions.

Without further ado, here are 2021’s winners:

Cairns, QLD Pokolbin, NSW Apollo Bay, VIC Mudgee, NSW Lakes Entrance, VIC McLaren Vale, SA Hervey Bay, QLD Exmouth, WA Port Macquarie, NSW The Entrance, NSW

Your next holiday awaits

Queensland has nabbed the top spot this year with Cairns being the go-to destination. You might recognise this one for its proximity to the Great Barrier Reef but there’s also the Daintree National Park and Cassowary Coast to explore.

Elsewhere you’ve got beautiful wineries in the Hunter Valley, McLaren Vale and Mudgee, amazing beaches at Apollo Bay and Port Macquarie, and epic reefs at Hervey Bay and Exmouth. There’s really an option for everyone in Australia which is why we’re so lucky to live here.

Autumn is also one of the best seasons to travel. The weather cools down so you avoid those unbearable summer heatwaves but it’s also not so cold that you can’t go for a swim.

So if you’re packing your bags for an Easter holiday, consider one of the hotspots above! Or you can check out our roundup of Instagram-worthy Aussie travel spots for even more wanderlust.