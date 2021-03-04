Level Up Your Life

The Top Aussie Travel Destinations You Should Visit in 2021

Lauren Rouse

Published 18 mins ago: March 4, 2021 at 3:47 pm -
Filed to:Travel
travel guideswotif
The Top Aussie Travel Destinations You Should Visit in 2021
Getty Images
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Despite Australia’s COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out, international travel is still a pipe dream at this point. Which is why this is the perfect time to see some more of our beautiful country.

With the Easter long weekend coming up, many of you are probably wondering where to go and what to see for a short holiday at home. Well, Wotif’s annual Aussie Town of the Year Awards may have the answer.

This is the fourth year of Wotif’s Aussie town awards. Last year Coffs Harbour in NSW took out the number one spot, but can it hold on to the crown this year?

Top Aussie towns for 2021

Wotif’s winners have been determined based on accommodation quality, affordability and traveller satisfaction. A lot of these locations have also made a conscious effort to meet the changing needs of travellers throughout the pandemic with flexibility, good-value deals and attractions.

Without further ado, here are 2021’s winners:

  1. Cairns, QLD 
  2. Pokolbin, NSW 
  3. Apollo Bay, VIC 
  4. Mudgee, NSW 
  5. Lakes Entrance, VIC 
  6. McLaren Vale, SA 
  7. Hervey Bay, QLD 
  8. Exmouth, WA 
  9. Port Macquarie, NSW 
  10. The Entrance, NSW 

Your next holiday awaits

Getty Images

Queensland has nabbed the top spot this year with Cairns being the go-to destination. You might recognise this one for its proximity to the Great Barrier Reef but there’s also the Daintree National Park and Cassowary Coast to explore.

Elsewhere you’ve got beautiful wineries in the Hunter Valley, McLaren Vale and Mudgee, amazing beaches at Apollo Bay and Port Macquarie, and epic reefs at Hervey Bay and Exmouth. There’s really an option for everyone in Australia which is why we’re so lucky to live here.

Autumn is also one of the best seasons to travel. The weather cools down so you avoid those unbearable summer heatwaves but it’s also not so cold that you can’t go for a swim.

So if you’re packing your bags for an Easter holiday, consider one of the hotspots above! Or you can check out our roundup of Instagram-worthy Aussie travel spots for even more wanderlust.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.