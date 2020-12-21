Download Wallpapers From the Not-Yet-Announced Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung has not even announced the Galaxy S21 — its not-so-secret future flagship device — yet the smartphone’s wallpapers have already been leaked and are available for download right now.

This is great for a few reasons. First, who doesn’t enjoy tricking out their smartphone, especially when you can clone the look of a device that doesn’t even exist? And second, this all but confirms that the S21 will exist — and very soon. How could you download its leaked wallpapers otherwise?

To get started, all you have to do is hit up this link (courtesy of Android Police), where you’ll find 12 high-resolution wallpapers, 4 high-resolution DeX wallpapers, and 6 high-resolution lock screen wallpapers (as videos). Download and crop as needed to fit your device’s exact dimensions, which you’ll probably want to look up online.

Here’s a quick peek at what you’ll be getting:

High-resolution Galaxy S21 wallpapers

High-resolution Galaxy S21 DeX wallpapers

I can’t give you a great look at the live videos, as there’s no way to host them on Kinja. Suffice it to say, their shifting, colourful sand is very pretty, and they’ll look great on your device. (You’ll probably need a separate app to get these to work as live wallpapers on an iPhone, if you’re going cross-platform.)

As for the Galaxy S21 itself, 9to5Google has a great roundup of all the various rumours surrounding the device, including likely specs (three different phones with a display ranging from 6.2-6.8 inches, Snapdragon 888 processors, and 128GB-512GB storage, depending on the device), cameras (including the return of the 108-megapixel sensor on the “ultra” edition of the S21) and colours (“Phantom” violet, pink, grey, white, silver, and black, depending on what edition you’re considering). Expect a starting price of around $US1,000 ($1,323) for the S21, and increasing from there for the smartphone’s more premium models.

We’ll have a full roundup of specs and a comparison between Samsung’s to-be-announced phone and all of its other flagships if — but more likely when — Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy S21. Stay tuned.