Everything We Know So Far about the Samsung Galaxy S22

Already 2021 has brought us the new iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Z Flip and Fold 3 models. If you haven’t been taken in by any of these you might be more interested in Samsung’s flagship smartphone — the Galaxy S22.

The Galaxy S21 model was released earlier this year which means it’s already time to look forward to the S22. We don’t know anything for sure about the Galaxy S22 but we do have a few leaks and rumours to help us out.

Here’s what we know about Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone so far.

What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S22?

Samsung Galaxy S22: Design and Specs

The S21 model brought a few advancements such as 5G connectivity across the whole range and bigger and better cameras. So what can Samsung do to improve its flagship phone this time?

Samsung’s S-range is generally spread across three models. In 2021 this was the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. It’s expected this pattern will continue into 2022 but the S22+ model may be renamed to the S22 Pro.

However, if the rumours are to be believed, it looks like Samsung may release the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE prior to the S22 range, so keep an eye out for that.

Images of the anticipated S22 Ultra model in the wild have allegedly been revealed via Front Page Tech.

The images show a curved display, five-camera layout, and extra thickness to house an S-Pen. The phone looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note series, so it will be interesting to see whether Samsung imbues the Ultra with more features of its cancelled Note devices.

Let’s Go Digital released a set of renders for the S22 that show the new base model looking more similar to the S21 design rather than the Note-style images of the S22 Ultra.

A different set of colours may also be coming for the S22 range. Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, specified in a tweet that the S22 and S22+ would be available in black, green, pink gold and white variations, while the S22 Ultra would swap pink gold for a dark red option.

The S21 range was available in violet, pink, grey, silver and white so, if true, this would introduce some vibrant new colours for the S22 range.

Multiple leaks have also suggested the Galaxy S22 range will see shrunken displays across the board. The S22 will supposedly go from 6.2-inches to 6.1 inches, the S22+ will come down to 6.5 inches from a 6.7-inch size, and the S22 Ultra will shrink to 6.81 inches where the S21 Ultra was 6.9 inches.

Processor-wise it’s possible the S22’s new chip would be the Snapdragon 895 and it could feature a GPU that supports AMD graphics.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Features

As always the cameras play a big part in any smartphone and there have been plenty of rumours about the S22’s photography qualities.

After debuting leaked photos of the S22 Ultra’s design, Front Page Tech claimed the device would have four cameras: a 108MP wide-angle, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 10MP 10x telephot0.

Leaker Ice Universe believes that Samsung will enhance the details of the S22 Ultra’s 108MP mode which would allow it to process images in more detail.

One rumour even suggests Samsung is testing 8K video recording capabilities at 60fps which would certainly make the S22 quite competitive. The S21 Ultra model can only reach 24fps at 8K.

Samsung S22: Australian price and release date

We’re still without firm dates and prices for the S22 range but Samsung tends to release its flagship range at the beginning of the year. In 2021, the S21 launched in January so we could see the S22 at a similar time next year.

Leaks from Jon Prosser indicate the S22, S22 Pro (or S22+) and S22 Ultra will be announced at an Unpacked event in February with availability starting on February 18, 2022.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE ????

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 ???? pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

We’ll have to wait until February 2022 to see whether these rumours pan out.

As for price, we haven’t seen any rumours about this yet but we can use the S21 pricing as a comparison.

At launch the starting prices of the S21 range in Australia were as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S21: $1,249

Samsung Galaxy S21+: $1,459

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $2,149

It’s likely Samsung will stick to a similar price range for the Galaxy S22 models unless they are revealed to have some expensive new components or features.

That’s all we know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones so far but we’ll keep this post updated as we learn more!