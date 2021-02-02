Wallow in the Shame of Your 2020 PlayStation Wrap-Up

If you’re curious how much time you actually spent trying to escape the hell of 2020 through video games, your PlayStation knows. Sony just launched its official “PlayStation Wrap-Up” page, giving PlayStation 4 and 5 gamers access to a breakdown of their playing habits from the past year. Think Spotify’s Wrapped, but for your PlayStation.

The report mainly focuses on PS4 players, who can see:

How many games they played games in 2020.

Total hours played.

Their most-played games.

How many hours they spent playing online.

Their average playtimes for every day of the week.

Trophies earned.

The Wrap-Up includes a little PS5 data, too, if you’re one of the few who own the hard-to-find console. You’ll see which games you played, your total hours played, and any trophies you earned in 2020.

In addition to your personal metrics, there’s also global stats for popular games released in 2020 like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. You can also download a unique PS4 theme.

To access your PlayStation Wrap-Up, just sign into the Wrap-Up page with your PSN account. You must be 18 years old and have racked up at least 10 hours of playtime on a PS4 in 2020.

This all assumes the website actually works for you. I tried to access my PlayStation Wrap-Up on Firefox, Edge, Brave, and Chrome on both Windows and Android, but none of my attempts worked. And it looks like I’m not the only one having this issue. I’d love to show you how much time I spent playing (and replaying) Final Fantasy VII Remake, Demon’s Souls, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne last year, but alas, the internet goblins thwarted those plans and I haven’t found any workarounds yet.

Here’s hoping the issue gets fixed soon — annual wrap-ups like this are typically only available for a limited time. Nintendo offered its Switch users a similar year-in-review, but the page is no longer accessible. My guess is too many users are trying to access their PlayStation Wrap-Ups at the same time, so keep checking back if you’re eager to see your stats.

In the meantime, if you’re also a PC player, Valve is starting 2021 off with a Steam Game Festival featuring hundreds of free demos to play.