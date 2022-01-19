Where Aussie Fans Can See Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father

Haaaave you met Sophie? The long-awaited sequel to How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), How I Met Your Father (HIMYF) has finally hit screens, with the series premiering on U.S streaming service Hulu on January 18, 2022 (January 19 in Aussie time). Aussie fans may be thinking to themselves – hold on, we don’t get Hulu here. And you would be right, so here’s a quick look into HIMYF and if/when we can expect to get our eyeballs across the show in Australia.

What’s How I Met Your Father (HIMYF) about?

Following the structure of HIMYM, HIMYF follows the story of Sophie, who, like Ted Mosby, is on the journey of meeting the love of her life. Living in New York (where all good love stories are set), Sophie is navigating the messy love life of a twenty-something-year-old in a big city and is feeling pretty meh about it all.

Who is in the cast of the show?

Hilary Duff (Younger) takes the central role of Sophie, with Kim Cattrall (SATC) in the role of older Sophie and narrator in HIMYF. Chris Lowell (Promising Young Woman) plays Jesse, Francia Raisa (Grown-ish) plays Valentina, Tom Ainsley (Serpent) plays Charlie, Josh Peck (Turner and Hooch) plays Drew, Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi) plays Sid and Tien Tran plays Ellen.

Can I see a trailer?

Yes, you can. This official trailer for HIMYF has been rolling around for a while – get a good look.

When is HIMYF coming to Australia?

The bad news is that we don’t have a clear answer on this one yet. For the moment, the only way to watch HIMYF in Australia is through a VPN and scoring access to a Hulu account. New episodes drop on Wednesdays, Australian time if you’re able to do the above.

However, if Hulu shows like Only Murders in the Building, and the OG series of HIMYM tell us anything, it’s that HIMYF is quite likely to find a home in Disney+ Australia. Both of these shows are available to stream on the service now because of the launch of Star on Disney+, which usually gets access to Hulu shows.

In any case, we will keep you posted on any updates regarding Australia getting its hands on new HIMYF episodes. Fingers crossed we’re not waiting too long.