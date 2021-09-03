The Best ABBA-Infused Movies to Watch

As you’ve probably heard by now, ABBA has announced it will be releasing a new album in November, followed by a digital concert residency in London.

What does that mean? Well, reportedly, the concerts will be performed by digital projections – or holograms – of the band using footage from performances back in the late ’70s. Interesting.

As the ABC writes, producer Ludwig Andersson shared that “It is not a version of, or a copy of, or people pretending to be ABBA, it’s actually them.”

ABBA singer-songwriter Bjorn Ulvaeus said:

“We dressed up in leotards with dots and little things on them and we had dots on our faces and helmets, with cameras, and there we were, the four of us on stage together doing these songs “We looked ridiculous.”

Anyway, if all this ABBA talk today has you craving a groove to ‘Waterloo’, we thought we’d help you continue celebrating the Swedish band by pulling together a list of the best ABBA-infused films you can watch – there are a few.

ABBA-filled movies worth watching

All synopses are via film distributors or streaming services.

Mamma Mia!

As Sophie and her family are busy preparing for her wedding, she secretly invites three men, who were her mother’s lovers in the past, with the hope that one of them is her father.

Watch the classic musical on Stan.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Sophie Sheridan learns more about her mother Donna’s history on the island of Kalokairi with her three possible fathers as she reopens the family hotel.

Yes, we included the sequel. It wasn’t as good, but it’s still an ABBA party.

You can rent this baby on services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Muriel’s Wedding

Although she’s never had a date, a young woman goes about the business of landing herself a husband.

Watch the Aussie cult classic on Amazon Prime Video.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond.

Watch it on Netflix.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Two drag performers and a transgender woman travel across the desert to perform their unique style of cabaret.

Watch this film, another Aussie cult classic, by renting it on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

Oh, and if you’re interested in hearing some new ABBA music, you can get into that here.