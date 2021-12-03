Is Your Wall Looking a Little Lonely? Buy It Some Erotic Art

On November 30, Lovehoney Australia launched its pop-up Museum of Erotic Art – an exhibition that, for a limited time, will allow fans of art and expression to enjoy striking pieces inspired by eroticism and, if they like, bid to take one home.

The best part? The proceeds of these art sales go towards a range of important charities.

Working with 11 local and international artists, Lovehoney Australia has pulled together an art exhibit that showcases the “magic of sexual happiness and expression,” with works from the likes of Sophie Tea, Kim Leutwyler and Christine Yahya (Pink Bits).

Lovehoney’s Australian Director, Rob Godwin said of the Museum of Erotic Art exhibit launch that:

“We want to add a little extra magic and sparkle to the festive season and we believe following lengthy lockdowns across Australia, a pop-up museum that provides Aussies with a unique experience does just that. “Sexual expression is an art form in itself, so what better way to showcase this than by exhibiting what it means to various people in different artistic mediums. Plus, it’s all for a good cause!”

After having the opportunity to experience the pieces up close, I can tell you with complete confidence that these artworks are going to have a whole lot of bidders after them. So, if you’d like to liven up your home with some saucy, erotic art, I’ve pulled together a full rundown of the collection for you below.

What’s included in the Museum of Erotic Art?

To start here’s the full list of artists who have signed up to contribute erotic pieces, and the charities that will receive the proceeds from the sale of their art.

You can find the full collection of pieces online here.

The charity auction for the Museum of Erotic Art is being hosted online. It kicked off on November 30, and bidding will conclude on December 15. So, get moving if you’re interested.

To see where the bidding is at, what inspired the artists behind the works and more, check out the Museum of Erotic Art website here.

If you’d like to continue reading about Aussie art events worth checking out, here’s a write up on the Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islander Art at the Art Gallery of South Australia.