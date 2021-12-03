Level Up Your Life

Is Your Wall Looking a Little Lonely? Buy It Some Erotic Art

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: December 3, 2021 at 12:25 pm -
Filed to:art
charityerotic artfundraiser
Is Your Wall Looking a Little Lonely? Buy It Some Erotic Art
Image supplied

On November 30, Lovehoney Australia launched its pop-up Museum of Erotic Art – an exhibition that, for a limited time, will allow fans of art and expression to enjoy striking pieces inspired by eroticism and, if they like, bid to take one home.

The best part? The proceeds of these art sales go towards a range of important charities.

Working with 11 local and international artists, Lovehoney Australia has pulled together an art exhibit that showcases the “magic of sexual happiness and expression,” with works from the likes of Sophie Tea, Kim Leutwyler and Christine Yahya (Pink Bits).

Museum of Erotic Art. Between Starry Sheets piece by Helena Elias. Image supplied.

Lovehoney’s Australian Director, Rob Godwin said of the Museum of Erotic Art exhibit launch that:

“We want to add a little extra magic and sparkle to the festive season and we believe following lengthy lockdowns across Australia, a pop-up museum that provides Aussies with a unique experience does just that.

“Sexual expression is an art form in itself, so what better way to showcase this than by exhibiting what it means to various people in different artistic mediums. Plus, it’s all for a good cause!”

After having the opportunity to experience the pieces up close, I can tell you with complete confidence that these artworks are going to have a whole lot of bidders after them. So, if you’d like to liven up your home with some saucy, erotic art, I’ve pulled together a full rundown of the collection for you below.

What’s included in the Museum of Erotic Art?

Museum of Erotic Art
Museum of Erotic Art. Central piece These Are For You by Jeff McCann, Right: Sex is Magic, Christine Yahya. Image supplied

To start here’s the full list of artists who have signed up to contribute erotic pieces, and the charities that will receive the proceeds from the sale of their art.

You can find the full collection of pieces online here.

Erotic art
Museum of Erotic art. Hedonist piece by Christina Cerqueira. Image supplied.

The charity auction for the Museum of Erotic Art is being hosted online. It kicked off on November 30, and bidding will conclude on December 15. So, get moving if you’re interested.

To see where the bidding is at, what inspired the artists behind the works and more, check out the Museum of Erotic Art website here.

If you’d like to continue reading about Aussie art events worth checking out, here’s a write up on the Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islander Art at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.