8 Pieces of Wall Art That Are Genuinely Affordable

I don’t know about you, but after starring at the same sets of walls for the last 18 or so months, it feels like it might be time to grow up and purchase some wall art prints. I’m not looking for anything that’ll blow my budget, but I am looking for a print or three to jazz up the place.

Luckily for me/us, you can find a bunch of really cool art prints online from places like Amazon and Etsy. They come in a range of different styles including photographic, contemporary, modern, traditional, dot paintings, line drawings — the list goes on. The opportunities are endless and affordable.

This is excellent news if, like me, you’re a renter because wall art prints allow you to easily swap them out when you get sick of them and don’t require much effort to install.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the prints that caught our eye for various reasons and have us hitting that add to cart button.

These earthy-toned boho style prints are a quick and easy way to brighten up white walls. You can hang them as a set of six or break them up and have multiple hanging around your home.

You can buy the Haus and Hues Boho Prints Neutral Wall Art ($28.39) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking for some understated, feminine feelings art, try this set of three wall art prints from Sunset Design Co. They’re simple, elegant and make for a beautiful focal point in the room.

You can buy the Sunset Design Co Minimalist Wall Art Prints ($22.36) from Amazon here.

This simple Matisse poster is an easy way to add a touch of elegance to any wall in the house. It also makes for a super affordable and chic gift for friends and loved ones.

You can buy the Haus and Hues Matisse Poster and Abstract Art Prints ($25.01) from Amazon here.

Created by Luritja artist Kayannie (pronounced Kai-arnie) Denigan, this beautiful set of two was inspired by a recent trip to Central Australia. The artist fell in love with all the shapes, colours and landscapes.

You can buy the 2 My Country Authentic Aboriginal Art Prints ($80) from Etsy here.

After something a little more abstract? Why not get yourself this set of three blue, white and gold prints. Hang them as a set in your home, or break them up to add a little colour to more than one room in your home.

You can buy the Steven Print Gallery Marbled Blue and Gold Art ($77.39) from Etsy here.

Looking for something a little more unique? This print of an Australian Banksia in a Victoria Bitter beer can is it. This hand-drawn illustration is a fun take of Aussie culture and would be a bloody ripper addition to any room in the house.

You can buy the Australian Banksia in a Victoria Bitter Beer Can ($47.10) from Etsy here.

Suppose you prefer something a little more classic, like a photographic set, this Faye Dunaway Art Print one is a great place to start. The photograph is of American actress Faye Dunaway lounging by the Beverly Hills Hotel swimming pool the morning after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for ‘Network’ back in 1976. It’s unique, chic and a great talking point.

You can buy a copy of the Faye Dunaway Art Print ($25) from Etsy here.

Created by the very talented Mayi women from North Western Queensland, BunyaDesigns, these artworks were inspired by the journies of black Indigenous women. “The pink represents the feminine side of females. The mountains are the symbols that represent the mountains we must cross as women in this world. The waterholes and the paths we take are our resting stops along our path. Each large circle are our moments in life that define us as strong women. Women are strong and powerful and should not be placed in a box of all the same societal norms.”

You can buy BunyaDesign Indigenous Female Journey ($60.50) from Etsy here.