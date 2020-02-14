A Beginner's Guide To Shibari (AKA Rope Sex)

Image: iStock

The origin of Shibari is thought to lie in Hojo-jutsu, a martial art used by Samurai in Japan in 1400 to restrain prisoners. To show their prisoners respect, they used rope, different tying techniques and patterns to symbolise the social status of their prisoner, as well as the type and severity of the crime.

Hojo-jutsu took on a new, erotic form in the late 19th Century and became Kinbaku (Kinbaku-bi translates as ‘the beauty of tight binding’) – in today’s western world, it’s called Shibari.

12 Myths About Sex You Need To Stop Believing Sex is kind of a big deal. It's something we spend loads of time thinking about, engaging in and actively pursuing - yet bona fide experts on the topic remain few and far between. In short, most of us know dick about it. This mostly-SFW infographic looks at 12 popular sexual misconceptions that continue to endure - from the importance of penis size to average frequency and duration. Read more

Shibari techniques tread the line between pain and pleasure, with knots and ties positioned to heighten sensuality and stimulate pressure points, erogenous zones and genitals.

Contrasts are central to Shibari: intricate geometric patterns with the natural curves of the body, rough rope against soft skin and vulnerability side by side with strength. The practice can also lead to a trance-like experience for the tied partner and a rush of adrenalin for the artist, or rigger.

Shibari takes dedication and patience to master, but you will develop a skill that can lead to a deeper sense of trust and a greater bond between you and your partner.

The Best Touch-Free Sex Toys In Australia The chances are you already own a sex toy – a trusty favourite that works for you, whether it’s a wand, a bells-and-whistles rabbit or a buzzing bullet vibe. And while some lucky women orgasm through penetration, for most it's the clitoris that holds the key to orgasmic bliss. Read more

Want to learn?

First, invest in some good quality rope, like Fifty Shades Freed Want to Play? Silky Rope. Long and soft with a triple-twisted finish, it’s perfect for practising the art of restraint.

There are so many tying techniques that it would take us all day to cover them here, but to avoid getting in a tangle we recommend looking online to see if there are any Shibari classes in your area. Plus, the book Two Knotty Boys: Showing You the Ropes has some great tips for getting started.

Safety first

Accidents can happen when you’re using any kind of restraint, so it’s hugely important that safety is your top priority when practising Shibari. Serious injury, and even death, can come from inexperience, so it’s vital that you find an experienced practitioner to show you the ropes.

A Beginner’s Guide To Sex Swings And Position Enhancers Popstress Sia wasn’t wrong when she said she wanted to swing from the chandelier - there’s a lot of fun to be had! But, rather than dangling off those delicate crystal droplets, it might be a good idea to try something a little sturdier, and a little sexier. Read more

Coco Cameron is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.