How to Watch Australia and England Face Off in the Ashes This Year

One thing that is synonymous with summer in Australia is cricket. Come December it will be time once again for Aussies to crash on their couches with Christmas leftovers and tune in to the Ashes.

The approach of the Ashes may seem a little scary because it means we’ve reached the end of the year (What? When did that happen), but cricket fans are no doubt excited to return to one of the greatest rivalries in sport.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021/22 Ashes.

What is the Ashes?

The Ashes is a test series of cricket played between Australia and England.

There are five tests – each lasting up to five days – and the event location alternates between Australia and England each tournament. The winners of the Ashes are gifted a tiny urn along with all the glory it contains.

The team that wins the test earns the trophy, but if the series is drawn then the team that held the trophy the previous year keeps it.

As the BBC shares, the reason the event is called the Ashes dates back to 1882. During that year, the English cricket team was beaten by Australia at home for the first time – the result caused The Sporting Times to joke that it was the “death of English cricket”.

The quip continued, stating that the ashes of cricket would be sent to Australia. The next time England played Australia, a pair of bails were burnt to ashes and popped into a tiny urn. That tradition has carried on since – though now, obviously, the winning team receives a replica.

Of the 71 Ashes series, Australia has won 33 and England has won 32, with six games drawn, so it’s pretty evenly matched.

When and where are the 2021/22 Ashes?

This year’s test series will see the England team travel to Australia to play.

While it looks like the event should be fine to go ahead, there is potential for the Ashes to be impacted by COVID-19, so keep a keen eye.

For now, these are the dates and locations for the men’s Ashes.

December 8 – December 12, 2021 – The Gabba, Brisbane QLD

– The Gabba, Brisbane QLD December 16 – December 20, 2021 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA

– Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA December 26 – December 30, 2021 – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC

– Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC January 5 – January 9, 2022 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney NSW

– Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney NSW January 14 – January 18, 2022 – Perth Stadium, Perth WA

The women’s Ashes are also taking place early in 2022 and you can find the dates and locations for those below.

January 27-30, 2022: Test match, Manuka Oval, Canberra ACT

Test match, Manuka Oval, Canberra ACT February 4, 2022: First T20, North Sydney Oval, Sydney NSW

First T20, North Sydney Oval, Sydney NSW February 6, 2022: Second T20, North Sydney Oval, Sydney NSW

Second T20, North Sydney Oval, Sydney NSW February 10, 2022: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA

Third T20, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA February 13, 2022: First ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA

First ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA February 16, 2022: Second ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne VIC

Second ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne VIC February 19, 2022: Third ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne VIC

You can find details about tickets here.

How can you watch the game from home?

The broadcast and streaming rights to sports are a hot commodity nowadays, so who’s scored the rights to the Ashes this time?

The 2021/22 Ashes will be broadcast live and on free-to-air television on Channel 7.

Foxtel comes in to take the streaming rights this year meaning you’ll be able to find the test matches on Kayo Sports or on Foxtel Now with a selected sports package.

ABC Radio will also be broadcasting live commentary from the games.

And if you’re keen to get into the cricket content early, you can also tune into Road To The Ashes on Kayo Sports.

We’ll keep this post updated if any changes happen to the schedule for the 2021/22 Ashes.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.