Drew Barrymore’s Go-to Recipe for a ‘Rich and Creamy’ Quiche

As of December 14, 2021, Drew Barrymore has a shiny new lifestyle book on shelves: Rebel Homemaker. The book is a collection of life lessons, recipes and personal anecdotes from the actress.

To celebrate the launch of the book, we’re sharing one of our favourite recipes from the collection, Barrymore’s take on a Greens and Herbs Quiche.

Here’s a guide to making the dish for yourself at home.

Drew Barrymore’s Greens and Herbs Quiche recipe

Here’s how the introduction to the recipe from Drew Barrymore reads:

When I am craving something creamy and rich but want to skip the dairy, this is my go-to recipe. (And the gluten-free crust can be used in both sweet and savory (sic) preparations.) I love this quiche with broccoli rabe, which has nutty and slightly bitter notes, but the recipe works well with other greens and vegetables like asparagus and mushroom, or blanched broccolini. When choosing your coconut oil, we recommend using refined coconut oil for this recipe as it has little to no coconut flavor (sic) (the unrefined can be a tad too coconutty). You can store leftovers, cut into wedges, in the freezer for up to a month. To reheat, pop them in a (toaster) oven at 400 degrees (200 degrees celsius) for 10 minutes or until heated through.

Makes 1 (9-inch) tart

Serves 6 to 8

What you’ll need:

¾ cup finely ground almond flour

¾ cup oat flour

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons melted refined coconut oil

1 small bunch broccoli rabe, tough ends trimmed (about 2 cups)

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 large eggs

1 small shallot, thinly sliced (about 2 tablespoons)

1 clove garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 cup (lightly packed) chopped mixed herbs, such as parsley, cilantro, dill, and/ or chives

½ lemon, zested and cut into wedges, for serving

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

Directions a la Drew Barrymore:

Make the crust. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (about 176 degrees celsius). In a large bowl, combine the almond flour, oat flour, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add the coconut oil and mix thoroughly to combine. The crust mixture will be slightly crumbly but should hold together when squeezed. Press the crust firmly into a 9-by-11/8-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, aiming for an equal thickness all around. (You can use your hands, but we’ve found the flat bottom of a glass or a measuring cup also works.) Prick the bottom and sides of the crust all over with a fork. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and transfer to the oven. Bake until just beginning to turn golden, 13 to 15 minutes. Set aside. Blanch the greens. Prepare an ice bath. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Chop the broccoli rabe into ½-inch pieces and blanch in the boiling water, for about 1 minute. You are looking to take the raw edge off but still retain a crunch. Strain and transfer the broccoli rabe immediately to the ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain and squeeze dry. Prepare the filling. In a large bowl, whisk to combine the almond milk and eggs. Add the broccoli rabe, shallot, garlic, herbs, lemon zest, and nutmeg (if using), and season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Mix well. Bake. Carefully pour the egg mixture into the quiche crust. Return to the oven and bake until just set, 35 to 45 minutes. (If the crust is browning too fast, tent the whole quiche with foil to prevent overbrowning.) Let rest. Remove from the oven and let the quiche set for at least 15 minutes. Serve the quiche warm or at room temperature, with lemon wedges on the side.

If you’d like to learn more about Rebel Homemaker and Drew Barrymore’s 35 other recipes in the cookbook, you can continue reading here.