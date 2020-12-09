These Are the Fastest NBN Plans Going, According to the ACCC

At the end of last week, the ACCC released its latest report on real-world NBN speeds and once again, Optus has come out on top, marking five consecutive victories.

In the eleventh Measuring Broadband Australia report, Optus customers were found to receive 98.5% of their plan’s maximum speeds during peak hours (between 7pm and 11pm). TPG was just a hair behind with speeds of 98.4%, followed by MyRepublic at 96.8%.

This puts Optus ahead of the ten other telcos featured in the report, which spans Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iiNet, iPrimus, MyRepublic, Superloop, Telstra, TPG, and Vodafone. This is the first time Superloop has been featured in the Measuring Broadband report.

But no matter what telco you’re with, there’s good news. The ACCC says the report showcases the highest speeds it has seen since it started the program. This is attributed to NBN Co’s decision to provide telcos with 40% bonus capacity to help assist with the pandemic and back-end changes as to how download speeds are provisioned.

Here are the full results:

performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 95.9% 100.1% 95.1% Dodo 85.6% 89.6% 84.8% Exetel 89.9% 90.2% 89.2% iiNet 93.8% 98.4% 93.6% iPrimus 85.6% 89.6% 84.8% MyRepublic 98.2% 102.9% 96.8% Optus 99.4%% 102.7% 98.5% Superloop 94.4% 99.1% 93.4% Telstra 97.1% 101.8% 96.5% TPG 99.0% 101.4% 98.4% Vodafone 93.4% 96.6% 92.1%

The Measuring Broadband Australia report sample covers 1,224 connections. All but 24 of the households have a connection with one of the eleven providers covered in the report. The sample isn’t huge, but it’s still a useful indicator of how an ISP should perform. The ACCC reports a 95% confidence level in its results.

Here’s a look at NBN 100 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:



Superloop is currently your cheapest option for an NBN 100 provider featured in the speed report, thanks to a promo. You’ll pay $74.95 per month for your first six months, and then $89.95 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free, so you’re able to leave whenever you want.

Runner up TPG is also running a promo on NBN 100 plans: you’ll pay 79.99 per month for your first six months, and then $89.99 per month thereafter. You’ve got the option of either signing a six-month contract which gets you a modem at no cost other than shipping, or going month-to-month and paying $109.95 upfront.

Dodo also has a pretty decent deal going. You’ll pay $80 per month for your first 12 months, and $85 per month thereafter. Even after the discount expires, $85 per month is still cheaper than the full price of any other NBN here. You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract, but this gets you a modem. You save a further $10 per month by bundling your NBN with Dodo gas and electricity.

Optus may have been the best performing provider according to the ACCC, but it’s a bit pricier than the competition. An unlimited data NBN 100 plan will set you back $89 per month for your first 12 months, and then $99 per month thereafter. You’ll also need to pay $99 in setup costs. The plan is technically contract-free, but you’ll pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first three years. This works out to $7 per month left in your term.

And here’s a look at NBN 50 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Superloop is once again your cheapest option here, thanks to a timed discount: you’ll pay $58.95 per month for your first six months, and then $78.95 per month thereafter. That is however a rather steep rise in price.

Dodo has its own discount: you’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and then $70 per month after. You can either pay a $120 modem fee or sign a 12-month contract. Just be aware that if you commit to a year, you’ll still pay $70 per month for your remaining six months. As with Dodo’s NBN 100 plan, you can shave a further $10 per month off by bundling in gas and electricity.

Excluding promotional discounts, MyRepublic is your cheapest option, but only by a slim margin. You’ll pay $69 per month on MyRepublic, or $69.99 per month on TPG. With TPG, you’ve got the choice of signing a six-month contract and nabbing yourself a free modem, or going month-to-month and paying $109.95 upfront. MyRepublic’s plan is contract-free. TPG and MyRepublic came second and third in terms of peak hour performance, respectively.

Chart-topper Optus sits in the middle of the road when it comes to NBN 50 plans, priced at $75 per month. The plan is contract-free, but you’ll be hit with a prorated modem fee if you leave with your first three years. And there is the matter of the $99 in setup costs.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.