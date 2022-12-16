Ho, Ho, How Much Can You Save? These Are Our Top Telco Deals for Christmas

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The festive period is always a great time to bag a bargain, and there are no exceptions when it comes to phone and NBN plans. So, if you’re after a new phone, a new plan, or a new NBN provider, we’ve picked out some of our favourite Christmas telco deals and offers.

Get a Telstra NBN plan for just $1

If you want a low-risk way to try Telstra, you can get the first month of almost any of their Upfront NBN plans for just $1. This deal applies to every Telstra Upfront NBN plan other than the NBN 25 option.

If you decide you want to leave, you’ll simply need to return your modem or pay a $200 non-return fee.

You’ll also get two months of free access to Binge, three months of free Apple TV+, and four months of free Spotify Premium.

Get in quick though, as this deal only runs until December 19.

Get a bonus Pixel 6a when you buy a Pixel 7 Pro on Optus

If you grab a Pixel 7 Pro on an Optus plan, you’ll get a free Pixel 6a. A new phone to go with your new phone. This offer runs until January 15.

Save $500 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Vodafone

Vodafone is currently offering $500 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra if you nab it on a plan, bringing it down to $1,349 divided across the length of your repayment term.

Get a year’s worth of mobile service for $150

Catch Connect is currently discounting its 200GB 365-day recharge to $150. While you need to pay upfront, this takes care of your mobile bill for a whole year. When factoring in the discount, this is equivalent to paying $12.50 per month for 16.6GB.

After your first year, you’ll need to pay $200 to get the same recharge, but there’s no need to stay with Catch if you can find a better deal.

Catch is powered by the Optus network. This offer runs until December 23.

Double data on Belong SIM-only plans for a year

Telstra’s budget brand Belong is currently offering new customers double data for a year on its top two plans. At the high end, this gets you 200GB of data for just $45 per month. You’ll lose your bonus data after your first year is up, but the plans are contract-free. This offer runs until January 31.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut.