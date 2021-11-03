Waze Can Help You Find Cheap Gas Along Your Route

If you use Waze to navigate, you don’t need to play that “should I stop for gas or shouldn’t I” game as you watch your tank drain to empty. Waze uses crowdsourcing to show prices at gas stations along your route, so you can select the cheapest option when you’re starting to get low.

How to find the cheapest gas station

First, download Waze to your device if you don’t already have it. Once you’re on the map, there are a couple of options to locate cheap gas. If you want to find a station along a route you’re driving, enter your destination address in the search bar. From there, you can choose to add a stop by hitting the gas station icon, which will bring up a list or a map view of gas stations and prices (and you can see when the per-gallon price was last updated).

Screenshot: Emily Long

If you simply want to browse gas prices independent from a specific driving route, you can also type “gas station” into the search bar.

You can also update your default gas station search options (narrowing by gas type or brand, for example) in My Waze > Settings > Gas stations.

(Note that because gas prices are crowdsourced, they may not always be current.)

Alternatives to Waze for finding cheap gas

We’ve written about a few other ways to find the cheapest gas stations around. Google Maps allows you to search for gas stations or browse a map area to see pins of nearby stations, along with the current price per gallon, if available. You can sort further by stations that are open now. Many of us already have and use Google Maps on our phones, so there’s no additional app download required. (Unfortunately, Apple Maps users are out of luck on this front, as the app shows gas station locations but not prices.)

If you don’t mind another app, though, GasBuddy shows you nearby stations and real-time prices. You can narrow your search by company or use the app to determine the most fuel-efficient route for your trip. You may even be able to pay for your gas through the app at some stations.