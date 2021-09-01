How to Enable and Customise Dark Mode on Windows 11

Like almost every other major operating system currently available, Windows 11 offers users light and dark mode interface options. Dark modes are easier on the eyes, especially in dimly lit rooms or at night. In some cases, they even reduce how much power your device’s display uses.

Turning on Windows 11’s dark mode is easy:

Go to Settings > System > personalisation > Colours. Select “Dark” from the “Choose your Mode” drop-down box.

That’s it. Like I said, pretty simple. However, this only applies the standard dark mode colours of your current theme. If you want, you can dig further into the Windows 11 settings and customise the look for your PC’s interface even more.

Use a pre-made Windows 11 theme

Like Windows 10, Windows 11 lets you apply unique themes that change everything about the interface in one swoop — the wallpaper, menu and folder colours, accent colours, icons, and more.

Go to Settings > System > Personalisation > Themes. Select the theme you want from the “Current Theme” drop-down menu. The “Windows (Dark)” theme is probably the safest bet, but there are several others that offer dark mode-like colour schemes. If you don’t like any of the pre-included options, click “Browse Themes” to view and download additional themes available in the Microsoft Store. Once you have your new theme selected, click “Apply” to enable it.

Use custom theme colours

If you don’t like a theme’s default colours, you can change them in the personalisation settings. There are several settings available that will help you create your own dark (or light) theme’s colours.

Head to Settings > System > Personalisation > Colours Select “Custom” from the “Choose Your Mode” drop-down box. Select whether you want the windows and menus to use the default “Dark” or “Light” themes. Scroll down and set Accent Colour to “Manual.” Select from the colours in the menu, or click “View colours” use the colour picker to find one you like best. You can also use the toggles to apply the accent colour to the taskbar or folder/app window borders.

Use a Contrast theme

Windows 11’s personalisation settings also include “Contrast themes” that are designed for users with specific vision-based accessibility requirements. As the name implies, Contrast themes use contrasting colour combinations that make it easier to read text against the background (either light text and dark backgrounds for menus, or dark text and light backgrounds) and many of them work as dark themes.

You can toggle contrast themes on or off at any time by pressing the left Alt + left Shift + Print Screen keys, but you will probably want to edit the contrast theme in the Windows 11 settings as well.

There are two ways to find the Contrast themes menu:

Settings > System > Personalisation > Themes > Contrast themes

Settings > Accessibility > Contrast themes

Once you’re in the Contrast themes menu, select the colour scheme you like best from the drop-down menu. You can also click “Edit” to customise your contrast theme.

