AFL Grand Final 2021: When and Where You Can Watch Live and Free

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After another rollercoaster year, the 2021 AFL Grand Final is almost here.

While Australia is presently in something of a *state* and we’re currently navigating COVID-19 outbreaks, lockdowns, widespread uncertainty and a messy vaccine rollout, we can confirm that the footy final is set to go ahead. So, y’know, at least we have that.

Here’s what you need to know to bring you up to speed on the 2021 AFL Grand Final.

READ MORE Game on! Where to Buy Team Merch for the NRL and AFL Finals

When is the 2021 AFL Grand Final?

The 2021 Grand Final is slated for Saturday, September 25 in the traditional afternoon slot of 2.30 pm AEST. Initially, the match was set to be played at Victoria’s MCG Stadium, however, extended lockdowns in the state have cast a shadow on the likelihood of that.

In addition to that news, the AFL has announced that the Finals Series matches for 2021 will begin the week following Round 23 of the home and away season (across August 28/29). The pre-finals bye round has been skipped over in the face of an intensifying COVID-19 situation across Australia.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld gave a statement on the changing situation, sharing that:

“As we continue to navigate such uncertain times and the challenges associated with delivering matches across multiple states, we want to ensure the momentum of the season isn’t compromised in the lead up to the 2021 Finals Series,” he said. “We will approach the finals as we have the last 18 months, and that is to remain flexible and agile while monitoring an evolving set of circumstances in front of the competition. “Our game is not immune to the uncertainty and the challenges in the wider community. We have had to make decisions all year to mitigate risk to keep the season going and now to ensure we deliver fans an epic and memorable month of AFL Finals. “If circumstances require in the lead up to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final, then we have the ability to pause for a week, ensuring we deliver on our commitment to provide the two competing clubs, their members and fans, the biggest and best sporting event of the year.”

How can I watch it live, online and free?

Thankfully for all, the Grand Final is always exclusively shown on free-to-air television so everyone can tune in without paying a cent.

The grand final will be aired free on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

If you end up being busy that day (or forget) but still want to catch the big game, streaming service Kayo will have it available for re-runs.

This article has been updated with new information regarding the 2021 AFL Grand Final.