Show Up to Your Next Virtual Meeting As a Pixar Character

Listen, we’ve all spent way too much time on video calls in the last year-plus, but we’re hanging on to whatever we can to make our time on Zoom (or Teams, or Google Meet) tolerable, if not a little bit fun. With the Delta variant on the rise, it’s obviously time to turn yourself into a cartoon character.

We’ve covered a handful of hacks for applying filters and effects to various video chat platforms, and the latest thing to try is Snap Camera’s Cartoon Style filter, which turns your face into a generic character straight out of a Dreamworks or Pixar film (h/t The Verge).

Basically, this lens applies a human cartoon head reminiscent of Ratatoullie’s Alfredo Linguini or Elsa from Frozen. The only thing you need to do is download Snapchat’s Snap Camera desktop app and change the camera settings for your virtual meeting platform, and you’re good to go. Here are the steps.

How to add the Cartoon Style filter to your video chat app

Screenshot: Emily Long