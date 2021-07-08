Live Out Your Fantasies of Being Stupid Rich With These Luxury Property Shows

As you may have noticed lately, there’s a new luxury property series on the scene, and it’s gaining a whole lot of attention around Australia.

Luxe Listings Sydney is a new Amazon Prime Video series that takes a deep dive into the cutthroat nature of Sydney’s real estate markets.

The show synopsis on Amazon Prime reads, “For the first time ever, this high stakes carousel of multi-million dollar homes is revealed through a trio of Australia’s top agents, who stop at nothing to deliver results for their demanding clientele while balancing their hectic personal lives with their demanding careers”.

The six-episode series is a sexy blend of ego, drama and loads of cash. We’re talking $55 million dollar houses, here. So if you want to see how the other half lives, this is the show for you.

You can check it out on Amazon Prime Video here.

Want more opulent watching? We’ve pulled together six more options for you.

Luxury property shows to watch right now

All synopses are via streaming services.

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

This reality series follows the Kretz family and their luxury property business as they help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad.

Watch it on Netflix here.

The Grand Party Hotel

Meet staff and guests behind the scenes at Liverpool’s craziest hotel, where no two guests and no two days are ever the same. It has themed party suites for six, 12 and even 24 people in one room.

Watch it on Stan here.

Selling Sunset

The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.

Watch all three seasons on Netflix here.

Stay Here

Designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer show property owners how to turn their short-term rentals into moneymaking showstoppers.

Watch it on Netflix here.

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud follows some of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as intrepid individuals attempt to design and construct the home of their dreams.

Watch it on iview here.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Welcome to the fast-paced world of realty in the City of Angels, where you need to be anything but an angel to succeed.

Watch seasons 11 and 12 on Binge here. You can also catch the series on hayu.

