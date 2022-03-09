9 Desk Lamps That’ll Light Up Your Workspace

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether it’s a study lamp, desk lamp, floor lamp, book lamp or bedside lamp (for those of you who like to work in bed), you’d be surprised how much lighting alone can impact the dynamic of your day.

I’ve recently just moved into a new house, and it’s fair to say my room is, by far, the darkest. This means that no matter what time of day it is, it’s impossible to WFH or concentrate without the help of a trusty study lamp. If you’re in the same boat, and your home office or bedroom needs a little extra oomph in the lighting department, it might be time to invest in one for yourself.

After all, the studies show when you work in a home office, the character and quality of lighting in your workspace can help increase your productivity. On the flip side of that coin, poor office lighting can reduce your energy, dampen your mood, and produce eyestrain and headaches.

So, we suggest you get your hands on a lamp now. Trust us. It’s a game-changer.

READ MORE How Much Light Do You Really Need While Reading?

Desk study lamps

This flicker-free LED desk lamp brightens your space without harming your eyes. The best part? It boasts five different levels of brightness and five colour temperatures to suit the environment of whatever room it’s placed in. We also love the fact we don’t have to worry about changing its globe.

Beyond lighting, this baby also has a built-in 5V2A USB charging port on the base, so you can charge your mobile phones, tablets, Kindles, and other electronic devices when you’re at work or while you sleep. A fabulous all-rounder for just $29.99 if you ask us.

You can buy the LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger ($29.99) from Amazon here.

Sometimes, if your desk is quite small or crowded with notepads, pens and your laptop and monitor, it can be hard to justify adding yet another thing on top of it. That’s why this desk/study lamp that doubles as a pen and phone holder is the perfect solution to your woes, thanks to its two-in-one nature.

It’s also battery-chargeable, so once it’s fully charged, you don’t have to worry about pesky wires all day, meaning you can move it from bedside to desk to dining table as your WFH day progresses.

You can buy the Youker Desk Light with Pen Holder ($36.99) from Amazon here.

If you physically cannot add anything more to your little nook of a desk, this overhead study lamp attaches to varying surfaces thanks to its handy adhesive feature. Think: mounted on a wall, under a shelf (as shown), on your bed head or honestly anywhere with iron as it has magnetic abilities.

Like the cupholder and desk lamp hybrid, this baby is rechargeable, too, lasting up to 24 hours on a full charge for optimal WFH power hours.

You can buy the Baseus Magnetic Hanging Desk Lamp ($22.09) from eBay here.

Floor study lamps

Another multi-purpose alternative when it comes to lighting is investing in a floor lamp. While these might be a little more expensive, we think their versatility makes up for the price. For example, they are equally as aesthetic and useable in a bedroom or a study, as they are in a lounge or TV room.

When it comes to features, like the desk lamps, this option also boasts five colour temperatures and five brightness levels to provide the most suitable light depending on the environment.

You can buy the Dimmable LED Floor Reading Lamp ($89.99) from Amazon here.

Still tossing up between a desk and floor lamp? We had to give you at least one option that offered you the best of both worlds.

How might you ask? This baby acts as a fully-functioning floor lamp when you need it to be. Then with its adjustable height feature, it can collapse into a smaller desk lamp for your workspace or bedside. Genius, right?

You can buy the Dimmable LED Floor Lamp with Adjustable Height ($79.99) from Amazon here.

Bedside study lamps

It’s no secret that WFH can often mean WFB (Work From Bed). So, it pays to invest in a small bedside lamp for when you’re easing into the workday buried deep in your sheets. This little lamp is an excellent option for the job with eight different light colours. It also has a bunch of built-in charger ports for your electronics which is great if your nearest power point is a mile and a half away.

You can buy the Taipow Bedside lamp ($32.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re a sucker for functional meets aesthetic (read: us), this quirky spiral bedside or desk study lamp is the one for you. It’s also got all the same dimming features and modes as its predecessors at an epic bargain price of under $40.

You can buy the Spiral Light Lamp Dimmable LED Bedside Table Lamp ($39.89) from Amazon here.

Book study lamps

This circular clip-on book lamp/reading light is a dimmer option if you’re looking to just light up a particular thing like the book or notepad in front of you, rather than an entire room like the floor lamps will do. Its clip function also makes it super versatile for clipping on a desk, on your bed head or on a textbook for those late night study/work hours.

You can buy the Clip-on Light Lamp for Reading ($25.88) from Amazon here.

Alternatively, this book lamp goes around your neck, too, illuminating only what’s in front of you if you’re burning the midnight oil. This is a massive win if you’re forever being told to turn the bedside lamp off by your partner or roomie.

This book lamp has over 40,000 positive reviews on Amazon to sweeten the deal, with customers raving about how comfortable it is to wear and how long the battery lasts.

You can buy the Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light ($22.09) from Amazon here.