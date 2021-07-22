Level Up Your Life

These 6 Rainbow Lamps Are the Ultimate Bad-Vibe Antidote

Step aside sunset lamps; there’s a new sheriff in town. If you’ve scrolled through TikTok recently, you’ve probably seen a rainbow lamp or two pop up in a creator’s home studio, bedroom or living room. Similarly to the deep-orange hued sunset lamp, the rainbow light projector lamp casts a brilliant, exuberant array of colours ranging from dazzling violets to powerful blues.

They do give off an early-00s-Disney-movie-set-in-space vibe — which is the kind of escapism and nostalgia we’re all clinging to for a little bit of hope right now (sorry to be cynical). While the sunset lamp is perfect for making every hour feel like golden hour, the rainbow lamp (with a tiny bit of imagination) could make every mundane household task feel like a celestial adventure. Sounds fun, right?

If you’ve already become accustomed to a galaxy projector or are yet to take the plunge into quirky lighting, a rainbow lamp could be the switch-up you’ve needed to brighten up your space even further.

Find a rainbow lamp you love here:

Room Decor (Rainbow) – $19.95

This is one of the most stock standard and reliably-rated rainbow lamps on Amazon. It’s perfect for creating a romantic and ambient atmosphere and works as a backdrop for photography projects, videos and even the casual selfie.

PANLAVIE Rainbow Light – $25.99

Panlavie’s rainbow light projector lamp has a day and night switch, which will change the intensity of the light emitted. It’s recommended to cast this lamp onto ornaments and furniture for an extra-special dazzle.

Sixology Sunset Table Lamp – $29.99 

Sixology offers a slightly more advanced rainbow lamp. This lamp’s head can be rotated up to 180 degrees, emitting different light shapes depending on which angle it’s held at.

rainbow light projector lamp

Rainbow Light Projector Lamp – $33.00 

This rainbow light projector lamp is quite similar to the others listed. However, its colour focuses on a deeper blue with a thinner outer-orange ring. It also has USB connectivity for charging capabilities which is convenient.

rainbow light projector lamp

Room Sunset Light Projector – $36.99

This rainbow light projector comes packed with 16 colours, and 4 dimmable RGB LED modes, which will spice things up if you suddenly find yourself getting bored of neon green flashing through your living room.

rainbow light projector lamp

Sunset Projector Lights Rainbow Night Light – $41.43

This projector also has USB connectivity and offers similar features to the others listed. Light In The Box is offering 20% off a range of their similar lamps at the moment too if you’re looking to expand your collection.

