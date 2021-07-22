These 6 Rainbow Lamps Are the Ultimate Bad-Vibe Antidote

Step aside sunset lamps; there’s a new sheriff in town. If you’ve scrolled through TikTok recently, you’ve probably seen a rainbow lamp or two pop up in a creator’s home studio, bedroom or living room. Similarly to the deep-orange hued sunset lamp, the rainbow light projector lamp casts a brilliant, exuberant array of colours ranging from dazzling violets to powerful blues.

They do give off an early-00s-Disney-movie-set-in-space vibe — which is the kind of escapism and nostalgia we’re all clinging to for a little bit of hope right now (sorry to be cynical). While the sunset lamp is perfect for making every hour feel like golden hour, the rainbow lamp (with a tiny bit of imagination) could make every mundane household task feel like a celestial adventure. Sounds fun, right?

If you’ve already become accustomed to a galaxy projector or are yet to take the plunge into quirky lighting, a rainbow lamp could be the switch-up you’ve needed to brighten up your space even further.

Find a rainbow lamp you love here:

Room Decor (Rainbow) – $19.95

This is one of the most stock standard and reliably-rated rainbow lamps on Amazon. It’s perfect for creating a romantic and ambient atmosphere and works as a backdrop for photography projects, videos and even the casual selfie.

PANLAVIE Rainbow Light – $25.99

Panlavie’s rainbow light projector lamp has a day and night switch, which will change the intensity of the light emitted. It’s recommended to cast this lamp onto ornaments and furniture for an extra-special dazzle.

Sixology Sunset Table Lamp – $29.99

Sixology offers a slightly more advanced rainbow lamp. This lamp’s head can be rotated up to 180 degrees, emitting different light shapes depending on which angle it’s held at.

Rainbow Light Projector Lamp – $33.00

This rainbow light projector lamp is quite similar to the others listed. However, its colour focuses on a deeper blue with a thinner outer-orange ring. It also has USB connectivity for charging capabilities which is convenient.

Room Sunset Light Projector – $36.99

This rainbow light projector comes packed with 16 colours, and 4 dimmable RGB LED modes, which will spice things up if you suddenly find yourself getting bored of neon green flashing through your living room.

Sunset Projector Lights Rainbow Night Light – $41.43

This projector also has USB connectivity and offers similar features to the others listed. Light In The Box is offering 20% off a range of their similar lamps at the moment too if you’re looking to expand your collection.