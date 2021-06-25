Telstra Has Slashed $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Telstra is already running some decent EOFY offers for smart phones, including up to $500 off the iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, so what’s one more deal? The telco is now offering a $300 discount for both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ 5G when paired with one of its upfront plans.

On top of this $300 discount, Telstra will also knock off $10 each month for the first 12 months you’re on one of its plans (excluding the Extra Small plan).

When it comes to tablets, Apple has more or less cornered the market with its iPad range. However, if you’re looking for an Apple alternative, the Galaxy Tab S7+ could be what you’re looking for.

In Gizmodo’s review of the Galaxy Tab S7+, they called it “the best Android tablet around” and “the most engaging and gorgeous entertainment tablet on the market”, while praising its excellent OLED display, sleek design, powerful quad speakers and the accuracy of its stylus.

Speaking of the stylus, the Tab S7+ includes built-in magnetic charging, along with a variable 120Hz refresh rate and low input latency, which translates to a more precise and fluid experience when making notes and drawings.

This offer is available until June 30. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) retails for $1,049, while the S7+ 5G (256GB) retails for $1,949. You can check out Telstra’s Galaxy Tab plans below.

Telstra’s extra data deal

If you currently have a mobile plan with Telstra you’ll be able to share your mobile data with your Galaxy Tab plan. So if your current mobile plan has a fair chunk of monthly data that you don’t really use, you can use it with your Tab S7 or S7+. In other words, you can sign up for an Upfront tablet plan with a small amount of data, but use your mobile plan to get more.

Data sharing is available for Upfront SIM-only and mobile plans. These were made widely available in March of this year.

You can also find those plans here: