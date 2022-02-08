Save On Telstra Pixel 6 and iPhone 12 Plans for Today Only

Telstra’s monthly sale dale – Telstra Day – is back on, and there are some solid deals on offer.

The best of the bunch are discounts on the still-pretty-new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If you’re looking at the Pixel 6, you’ll save $150 over the life of your contract. The Pixel 6 is one of our favourite “semi-premium” Android phones at full price, and it’s even better value discounted.

Here are Telstra’s 24-month Pixel 6 plans:

Or if you’d prefer the Pixel 6 Pro, so you’ll save $200 over the life of your contract. That’s a pretty good discount for a flagship phone that’s only a few months old. Here are Telstra’s 24-month Pixel 6 Pro plans:

If you’re an Apple fan on a device that’s a few years old you might be tempted by a $250 saving on the iPhone 12. That brings down the effective price to $949 for a 64GB model, which is then divided over your repayment term.

Here are Telstra’s 24-month iPhone 12 plans:

This discount also applies to larger storage configurations, just click through and select which model you’re after.

One of the deepest discounts on offer is for OPPO’s excellent Find X3 Pro, where you’ll save $400 over the length of your term.

Here are Telstra’s 24-month OPPO Find X3 Pro plans:

And if you’re looking for a new Android tablet, Telstra is doing a $500 discount on the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. Of course, it is worth noting that Samsung is expected to announce new tablets tomorrow as part of its Galaxy S22 Unpacked event. But if you had an eye on the Tab S7+ and are looking to save some cash, here are Telstra’s 24-month plans:

These deals only run for today – February 9, 2022 – so if you’re looking to snag one, get in quick.

