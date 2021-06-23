How to Share Tweets Directly to Your Instagram Stories on iOS Instead of Using Screenshots

If you’re an iOS user, you no longer have to go through the tedious process of taking a screenshot of a tweet in your Twitter app, switching over to Instagram, and uploading them separately to your Instagram Stories. Twitter now lets you do this directly with its new Instagram Stories share option.

This follows a similar feature introduced for Snapchat on iOS late last year — basically, users of both apps can post a tweet into a Snap as a sticker, which will also link you back to the original tweet on Twitter.

Here’s a quick step-by-step of the process for sharing tweets to your Instagram Stories:

First, find the tweet you want to post to your Stories, and tap the “Share” icon beneath it

Screenshot: Emily Long

Next, in the pop-up menu, tap the Instagram Stories icon, which will kick you over to Instagram and drop the screenshot of that tweet directly into a Story draft

Screenshot: Emily Long

Last, edit the Story like you normally would — resizing or moving the screenshot, adding text, dropping in music, etc. — and then share or send it to its destination

Note that there are a few limitations with this new feature. First, it will not work with protected tweets, which Twitter doesn’t allow you to share. Also, videos embedded within tweets will appear as static images once they’re loaded in Instagram, so this is simply a more streamlined option for uploading screenshots to your Stories compared to having to go through your phone’s photo album. Finally, the screenshots won’t link you back to Twitter.

Unfortunately, just like the Snapchat integration, Instagram Stories sharing isn’t available on Android — at least not yet. And if you don’t yet see the option in your iOS app, you probably need to update Twitter on your iPhone to the most recent version of the app.