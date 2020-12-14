You Can Finally Share Tweets in Snapchat

Twitter and Snapchat are technically rivals in the social media marketplace, but the two companies recently joined forces to make sharing tweets in Snapchats much easier. The new cross-platform share option is available for Twitter on iOS right now, and it’ll hit Android soon.

Until now, the only way to share tweets in a Snap was to take a screenshot in the Twitter app, open Snapchat, start a new post, then find and import the image. But with this new cross-platform integration, Snapchat appears whenever you tap to share a tweet in the Twitter app, and tapping the Snapchat icon loads the tweet directly into Snapchat. That’s a definite upgrade from juggling multiple apps and menus to share a screenshot.

You can add almost any tweet to your Snapchat messages or story posts — whether your own tweet on someone else’s — except for tweets from private accounts. Shared tweets show up on your Snapchat posts as stickers you can move and resize, and they automatically include links to open the original tweet in Twitter. Snapchat will also update your post with a notification if a tweet your share is deleted or made private.

Oh snap! ???? Sharing Tweets directly to your Snapchat Stories is now easier than ever. Rolling out today on iOS! pic.twitter.com/0LIHQhmCKu — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2020

Here’s a simple walkthrough of how to do this:

In the Twitter app, tap the share icon on the tweet you want to share. Select “Snapchat Camera” from the share menu. Snapchat will open to the camera screen with the tweet already loaded up as a sticker. Add or capture a photo/video, then customise your Snap. Tap the “send” button when you’re ready to post.

I suspect the process will be identical for Android users once the new tweet sharing option is available there; you’ll have to rely on the classic screenshot-‘n-share method until then.

Interestingly, Reuters reports Twitter is planning a similar feature for Instagram on iOS, though only for a small group of test users at first. Testing a feature doesn’t necessarily mean it’s guaranteed for public release, but it’d be great to have cross-platform sharing options like this available in more apps.