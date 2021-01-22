Make the Most of Your Hamilton Island Holiday With These Top-Rated Activities

This article is sponsored by The Whitsundays.

Hamilton Island, the perfect gateway to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, is a tropical paradise in The Whitsunday’s region of Queensland. For sun-loving families and loved up couples looking for a beach vacay surrounded by natural beauty, here’s everything you can do on the island to give yourself a dream holiday.

How to get to Hamilton Island

Hamilton Island, the largest inhabited island out of The Whitsundays’ cluster of 74 islands, can easily be accessed via a direct flight from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. It’s the only The Whitsundays’ island with a commercial airport so travelling to it is no trouble at all.

There’s no shortage of water-based activities to keep your adrenaline pumping throughout your stay. From scuba diving and snorkelling to kayaking and jet skiing, you will be spoilt for choice thanks to Hamilton Island’s prime position on the Great Barrier Reef. After all, there’s a reason this haven is popular among celebrities.

While water activities are the main attraction, there’s a lot more Hamilton Island offers that will keep you both relaxed and entertained. Let’s dig in.

Golfing on Dent Island

Don’t be surprised to find golf buggies taking over your sight. Visitors often rent these out to get around the island. But more than just transport, the destination is widely popular with golf enthusiasts thanks to the Hamilton Island Golf Club, home to an 18-hole championship golf course. You can easily take one of the daily ferries to transfer you from Hamilton to Dent Island to partake in a game of golf amid valleys, ridges and bushland. After all, it was designed by five-time British Open winner, Peter Thomson, and takes “full advantage of Mother Nature’s work.”

Treat yourself to the spa

No trip to Hamilton Island is complete without a spa treatment or two, maybe even more if you really want to combine your holiday in paradise with a lot of self-care through massages, body scrubs and more. There are two beautifully-designed spas that offer relaxation and rejuvenation using soothing, natural products. Spa wumurdaylin perfectly captures the tranquillity of The Whitsundays and is accessible to all island visitors. On the other hand, Spa qualia, perched on the highest point of the qualia resort to catch soft sea breezes, is only available to those staying there.

Spend the day at Hamilton Island Wildlife

A trip to Hamilton Island Wildlife will give you the opportunity to get close to some of Australia’s iconic wildlife including kangaroos, and the cute koalas. Otherwise, you can also check out dingoes, cassowary, pythons and McCulloch, a saltwater crocodile. The wildlife park is open from 8:30am to 4pm daily and tickets for adults cost $28 each while children can enter for $16.50. It’s the perfect spot for everyone to enjoy.

Hobie catamaran sailing off Catseye Beach

Whether you’re looking for a joy ride or for lessons, zipping through the protected waters of Catseye Bay on a Hobie catamaran with the wind through your hair, is an absolute must. All you need to do is go to Hamilton Island Beach Sports on Catseye Beach. It’s a great activity for everyone — no prior skills required nor is there any age limitations. Just make sure to pack your hat, towel, sunscreen, swimmers, and a light jacket. Pay $40 for half an hour or $60 for a full hour. Lessons (one-hour duration) are for $25 in a group or $60 if you want private coaching. There’s complimentary hire for guests staying at qualia, Beach Club, Reef View Hotel, Palm Bungalows and Hamilton Island Holiday Homes.

Take a photo on the ‘giant chair’ — the perfect Instagram spot

There’s no leaving Hamilton Island without partaking in a bushwalk or two. There are a number of great trails to choose from depending on your fitness levels and what you want to see. But the one to go on as a must is the Coral Cove walk which starts from the Scenic Trail Entrance via Saddle Junction. Coral Cove is a secluded and peaceful beach with the moderate (Grade 3) trail — 3.1km one way — giving you gorgeous views south of Lindeman Island. About 1.5 hours later, you will be greeted by a giant chair with a stunning water-view backdrop so you can take a dreamy picture worth posting on social media.

Experience an exhilarating go-kart ride in Palm Valley

Enjoy the thrill of racing in a go-kart in Hamilton Island’s Palm Valley, especially if you’ve tired off the beach for the day. The exhilarating outdoor experience on the custom-built Hamilton Island Go-Kart Track can speed your wheels up to 45 kilometres per hour and you don’t even need to have a license to give it a go. Sessions run every 10 to 15 minutes on the daily between 9:30am and 5pm. To operate a single kart the minimum height is 145cm. Minimum age for duo karts four years and the child must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost for both single and duo karts: 10 minutes – $49.00 per person, 15 minutes – $59.00 per person.